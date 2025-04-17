Sony Increases PS Plus Price In 20+ Countries Following PS5 Price Hike

Sony has increased the price of PlayStation Plus, the company’s multi-tiered online subscription service, in over 20 countries including Canada, Australia, and Mexico. This comes after some of these same countries saw a price hike on PS5 consoles.

On April 9, Sony announced that it was raising the price of PlayStation Plus in 15 Latin America countries, five Southeast Asia nations, South Korea, and Australia. These announcements were buried at the bottom of posts revealing this month’s PS Plus games.

Then, on April 16, some PS Plus subscribers in Canada reported getting emails from Sony announcing a price increase, too. Here are the price increases in Canada for each of the service’s three tiers:

Essential 12-month subscription — $110 (previously $95)

Extra 12-month subscription — $190 (previously $155)

Premium 12-month subscription — $225 (previously $190)

Yikes! The fact that Sony wants people to spend over $200 in Canada on a subscription is wild. And keep in mind that, at least for now, none of these plans are getting new features or expanded game libraries or anything that would help make the price increases more palatable. If you live in one of these countries and like playing games online, you will have pay more for your PS Plus sub and get nothing extra in return.

This price increase on PS Plus in over 20 countries follows the recent announcement that PlayStation 5 consoles in some parts of the world will cost more than they did back in 2020. Some of the countries that were hit with those increased prices, like Canada and Australia, are now also being hit with PS Plus price hikes, too.

It suddenly got a lot more expensive to join the PlayStation ecosystem. And as President Trump’s tariffs continue to cause global economic chaos, I expect it will cost a lot more to play video games in 2025 regardless of where you play or how.

