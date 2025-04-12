The Latest On How Trump's Tariffs Could Impact The Switch 2 And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week, all eyes continue to be on the Switch 2, Trump’s tariffs, and how the latter could impact the former. With the president putting a 90-day pause on the bulk of his announced tariffs and instead maintaining a 10-percent across-the-board tax, Nintendo is stockpiling consoles in the U.S. in advance of the planned June 5 launch date. In other news, new puzzle game Blue Prince has taken critics by storm, becoming the highest-rated game so far this year, and the developers of No Mercy, a visual-novel-style game with subject matter many find reprehensible, announced that they will be pulling the game from Steam, though they also defended the game in the same announcement. Read on for these stories and more.