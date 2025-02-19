Our First Look At 19 Stunning New Final Fantasy Cards From The Upcoming Magic: The Gathering Set

Wizards of the Coast continues to pull back the curtain on its summer 2025 expansion of Magic: The Gathering which sees the card game cross over with Final Fantasy, and the results continue to look super cool. The company has revealed 20 of the cards coming to the set so far, and they include everything from fan-favorite heroes and summons to the series’ first-ever boss. There’s even a brand-new mechanic never before seen in MTG.

While Enchantment Sagas were introduced to the trading card game back in 2018's Dominaria, the Final Fantasy expansion will introduce Creature Sagas. As with their predecessors, new events are triggered when certain conditions are met, but this time entire creatures like a Shiva summon can evolve and change as a result. Double-faced cards also return, and side quests will be one of the things adding unique flavor to the set. For example, there’s a Final Fantasy XV sidequest card called Catch a Fish that, upon “completion,” turns into a campsite where you cook up your catch. Neat!

But the real star of the crossover will be the card art and how it showcases major characters and moments from the RPG series. A card for Cecil from Final Fantasy IV allows him to transform from Dark Knight to Paladin as he does in the game, with borderless full-art versions for diehard collectors to hunt for. The anime-style variants for Terra (Final Fantasy VI) and Emet-Selch (Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers) look especially rad.

I’m a lapsed casual Magic: the Gathering fan. I’ve played in spurts here and there, occasionally participating in drafts but usually just playing with preconstructed decks to have some fun with friends and channel nostalgia for simpler times (my first-ever MTG purchase was from the 2001 Planeshift expansion). I’m also a hardcore Final Fantasy nerd. It’s basically my Star Wars. So you can imagine that a mash-up of these two things is perfectly poised to become my next lowkey obsession.

The set launches on June 16, 2025 and pre-orders for decks and booster packs are already live. I can’t wait to see what other Final Fantasy icons and deepcuts get the MTG makeover.