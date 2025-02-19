This Summer Soulslike Keeps Looking Better And Better
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Our First Look At 19 Stunning New Final Fantasy Cards From The Upcoming Magic: The Gathering Set

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Feature

Our First Look At 19 Stunning New Final Fantasy Cards From The Upcoming Magic: The Gathering Set

Iconic heroes and enemies from Dark Knight Cecil to evil wizard Garland look incredible in trading card form

Final Fantasy
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Cloud and others appear in front of orange and blue skies.
Image: Wizars of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast continues to pull back the curtain on its summer 2025 expansion of Magic: The Gathering which sees the card game cross over with Final Fantasy, and the results continue to look super cool. The company has revealed 20 of the cards coming to the set so far, and they include everything from fan-favorite heroes and summons to the series’ first-ever boss. There’s even a brand-new mechanic never before seen in MTG.

Advertisement

While Enchantment Sagas were introduced to the trading card game back in 2018's Dominaria, the Final Fantasy expansion will introduce Creature Sagas. As with their predecessors, new events are triggered when certain conditions are met, but this time entire creatures like a Shiva summon can evolve and change as a result. Double-faced cards also return, and side quests will be one of the things adding unique flavor to the set. For example, there’s a Final Fantasy XV sidequest card called Catch a Fish that, upon “completion,” turns into a campsite where you cook up your catch. Neat!

Card art displays Final Fantasy characters in MTG.
Image: Wizars of the Coast

But the real star of the crossover will be the card art and how it showcases major characters and moments from the RPG series. A card for Cecil from Final Fantasy IV allows him to transform from Dark Knight to Paladin as he does in the game, with borderless full-art versions for diehard collectors to hunt for. The anime-style variants for Terra (Final Fantasy VI) and Emet-Selch (Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers) look especially rad.

I’m a lapsed casual Magic: the Gathering fan. I’ve played in spurts here and there, occasionally participating in drafts but usually just playing with preconstructed decks to have some fun with friends and channel nostalgia for simpler times (my first-ever MTG purchase was from the 2001 Planeshift expansion). I’m also a hardcore Final Fantasy nerd. It’s basically my Star Wars. So you can imagine that a mash-up of these two things is perfectly poised to become my next lowkey obsession.

The set launches on June 16, 2025 and pre-orders for decks and booster packs are already live. I can’t wait to see what other Final Fantasy icons and deepcuts get the MTG makeover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 21

Summon: Shiva

Summon: Shiva

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 21

Yuffie Kisaragi

Yuffie Kisaragi

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 21

Tonberry

Tonberry

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 21

Sazh’s Chocobo

Sazh’s Chocobo

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 21

Sidequest: Catch a Fish

Sidequest: Catch a Fish

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 21

Cloud, Planet’s Champion

Cloud, Planet’s Champion

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 21

Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 21

Sephiroth, Planet’s Heir

Sephiroth, Planet’s Heir

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 21

Terra, Herald of Hope

Terra, Herald of Hope

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 21

Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian

Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 21

Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed

Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 21

Emet-Selch, Unsundered

Emet-Selch, Unsundered

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 21

Food

Food

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 21

Gardland, Knight of Cornelia

Gardland, Knight of Cornelia

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 21

Sin, Spira’s Punishment

Sin, Spira’s Punishment

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 21

Cecil, Dark Knight

Cecil, Dark Knight

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 21

Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant

Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 21

Jumbo Cactuar

Jumbo Cactuar

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 21

Dragon of Mount Gulg

Dragon of Mount Gulg

An image shows a Final Fantasy Magic: the Gathering card.
Image: Wizars of the Coast
Advertisement

21 / 21