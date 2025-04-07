A Ton More Final Fantasy Cards For Magic: The Gathering Just Leaked

The Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set for Magic: The Gathering doesn’t drop until June 13, but previously unrevealed cards have already been spotted in the wild after a starter kit seemingly got into someone’s hands early. Thanks to the decks inside, fans have now gotten early looks at Steiner from Final Fantasy IX, Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII, and a bunch of other favorites from the Square Enix RPG.

Photos uploaded to the MTG Rumors subreddit over the weekend show everything in the two 60-card decks that comes with the $20 starter kit. Cloud (red and white) leads one of the decks, while Sephiroth (blue and black) heads up the other, but the lists for each are full of interesting cameos from throughout the series. Two of my favorites are the special land cards including the desert city of Rabanastre (from FFXII) and the gambler’s paradise Treno (FFIX).

Here are the card lists:

Rosa, Steadfast White Mage - 3W - Legendary Creature : Noble Human Cleric - Reach; At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains lifelink until end of turn. (2/3).

- 3W - Legendary Creature : Noble Human Cleric - Reach; At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains lifelink until end of turn. (2/3). Beatrix, Loyal General - 4WW - Legendary Creature : Human Soldier - Vigilance; At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach any number of equipment to target creature you control. (4/4).

- 4WW - Legendary Creature : Human Soldier - Vigilance; At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach any number of equipment to target creature you control. (4/4). Lightning, Security Sergeant - 2R - Legendary Creature : Human Soldier - Menace; Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may cast that card as long as you control Lightning. (2/3).

- 2R - Legendary Creature : Human Soldier - Menace; Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may cast that card as long as you control Lightning. (2/3). Rays of Judgement - 3R - Instant - Rays of Judgment deals 5 damage to target creature and X damage to it’s controller, where X is the number of equipment you control.

- 3R - Instant - Rays of Judgment deals 5 damage to target creature and X damage to it’s controller, where X is the number of equipment you control. Ultima Weapon - 7 - Legendary Artifact : Equipment - Equip 7; Whenever equipped creature attacks, destroy target creature. Equipped creature gets +7/+7.

- 7 - Legendary Artifact : Equipment - Equip 7; Whenever equipped creature attacks, destroy target creature. Equipped creature gets +7/+7. Adalbert Steiner - 1W - Legendary Creature : Human Knight - Lifelink; Adalbert Steiner gets +1/+1 for each equipment you control. (2/1)

- 1W - Legendary Creature : Human Knight - Lifelink; Adalbert Steiner gets +1/+1 for each equipment you control. (2/1) Cloud Moogle - 3WW - Creature : Moogle - Flying; Whenever this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Plainscycling 2. (2/3).

- 3WW - Creature : Moogle - Flying; Whenever this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Plainscycling 2. (2/3). Coeurl - 1W - Creature : Cat Beast - 1W + Tap -> Tap target non-enchantment creature. (2/2)

- 1W - Creature : Cat Beast - 1W + Tap -> Tap target non-enchantment creature. (2/2) Dwarven Castle Guard - 1W - Creature : Dwarf Soldier - When this creature dies, create a colorless 1/1 hero token. (2/1)

- 1W - Creature : Dwarf Soldier - When this creature dies, create a colorless 1/1 hero token. (2/1) Sun-Cryst’s Fate - 4W - Instant - This spell costs 2 less to cast if it targets a tapped creature. Dstroy target nonland permanent.

- 4W - Instant - This spell costs 2 less to cast if it targets a tapped creature. Dstroy target nonland permanent. Blade of Light - 1W - Instant - Blade of Light deals damage equal to the number of creatures and equipment you control to target creature.

- 1W - Instant - Blade of Light deals damage equal to the number of creatures and equipment you control to target creature. White Auracite - 2WW - Artifact - When this artifact enters, exile target non-land permanent an opponent controls until this artifact leaves the battlefield. Tap -> Add W.

- 2WW - Artifact - When this artifact enters, exile target non-land permanent an opponent controls until this artifact leaves the battlefield. Tap -> Add W. White Mage’s Rod - 1W - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 3; The equipped creature gets +1/+1, gains “Whenever this creature attacks you gain 1 life,” and is a Cleric in addition to its other types.

- 1W - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 3; The equipped creature gets +1/+1, gains “Whenever this creature attacks you gain 1 life,” and is a Cleric in addition to its other types. The Chosen of the Crystal - 5WW - Sorcery - Create 4 1/1 colorless hero tokens. Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

- 5WW - Sorcery - Create 4 1/1 colorless hero tokens. Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Dragonspear - 1W - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 4; Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and is a Knight in addition to it’s other types. During your turn equipped creature gets flying.

- 1W - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 4; Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and is a Knight in addition to it’s other types. During your turn equipped creature gets flying. G’raha Tia - 4W - Legendary Creature : Cat Archer - Reach; Whenever one or more creatures or artifacts you control are put into the graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card. This ability only triggers once per turn. (3/5).

- 4W - Legendary Creature : Cat Archer - Reach; Whenever one or more creatures or artifacts you control are put into the graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card. This ability only triggers once per turn. (3/5). Item Merchant - 1R - Creature : Human Citizen - Whenever you attack, target attacking equipped creature gets menace until the end of the turn. (2/2)

- 1R - Creature : Human Citizen - Whenever you attack, target attacking equipped creature gets menace until the end of the turn. (2/2) Warrior’s Blade - 3R - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +3/+2 and is a Warrior in addition to it’s other types.

- 3R - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +3/+2 and is a Warrior in addition to it’s other types. Suplex - 1R - Sorcery - Choose one: 1) Suplex deals 3 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead; 2) Exile target artifact.

- 1R - Sorcery - Choose one: 1) Suplex deals 3 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead; 2) Exile target artifact. Freija Crescent - R - Legendary Creature : Rat Knight - During your turn this creature has flying; Tap -> Add R. Only use this mana to cast equipment or activae abilties of equipment. (1/1)

- R - Legendary Creature : Rat Knight - During your turn this creature has flying; Tap -> Add R. Only use this mana to cast equipment or activae abilties of equipment. (1/1) Samurai Katana - 2R - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +2/+2, has trample and haste, and is a Samurai in addition to it’s other types.

- 2R - Artifact : Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +2/+2, has trample and haste, and is a Samurai in addition to it’s other types. Barret Wallace - 3R - Legendary Creature : Human Rebel - Reach; Whenever Barret Wallace attacks, he deals damage equal to the number of equipped creatures you control to defending player. (4/4)

- 3R - Legendary Creature : Human Rebel - Reach; Whenever Barret Wallace attacks, he deals damage equal to the number of equipped creatures you control to defending player. (4/4) Rabanastre, City of the Kingdom - Land : City - This land enters tapped. Tap -> Add W or R

- Land : City - This land enters tapped. Tap -> Add W or R Ultimecia, Menace of Time - 4UU - Legendary Creature : Human Warlock - Whenever this creature enters, tap all creatures your opponents control. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, draw a card. (4/4)

- 4UU - Legendary Creature : Human Warlock - Whenever this creature enters, tap all creatures your opponents control. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, draw a card. (4/4) Seymour Flux - 4B - Legendary Creature : Spirit Avatar - At the beginning of your upkeep you may pay 1 life. If you do, draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on Seymour Beta. (5/5)

- 4B - Legendary Creature : Spirit Avatar - At the beginning of your upkeep you may pay 1 life. If you do, draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on Seymour Beta. (5/5) Deadly Embrace - 3BB - Sorcery - Destroy target creature an opponent controls. Then draw a card for each creature that died this turn.

- 3BB - Sorcery - Destroy target creature an opponent controls. Then draw a card for each creature that died this turn. Xande, Dark Mage - 2UB - Legendary Creature : Human Sorcerer - Menace; Xande gets +1+1 for each non-creature, non-land card in your graveyard. (3/3)

- 2UB - Legendary Creature : Human Sorcerer - Menace; Xande gets +1+1 for each non-creature, non-land card in your graveyard. (3/3) Magitek Scythe - 4 - Artifact : Equipment - When this equipment enters, you may attach it to target creature you control. If you do, that creature gains first strike until end of turn and must be blocked thus turn if able. Equip 2; Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

- 4 - Artifact : Equipment - When this equipment enters, you may attach it to target creature you control. If you do, that creature gains first strike until end of turn and must be blocked thus turn if able. Equip 2; Equipped creature gets +2/+1. Sahagin - 1U - Creature : Merfolk Warrior - Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, if at least 4 mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and it can’t be blocked this turn. (1/3)

- 1U - Creature : Merfolk Warrior - Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, if at least 4 mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and it can’t be blocked this turn. (1/3) Fairy of Il Mheg - 1U - Creature : Fairy - Flying; Whenever this creature attacks surveil 1. (2/1)

- 1U - Creature : Fairy - Flying; Whenever this creature attacks surveil 1. (2/1) Go for the Esper - 3U - Sorcery - Create a 3/3 blue Robot artifact creature token. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on that token. Flashback 5U.

- 3U - Sorcery - Create a 3/3 blue Robot artifact creature token. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on that token. Flashback 5U. Laguna’s Dreams - 1U - Instant - Scry 1 and then draw a card. Flashback 3U.

- 1U - Instant - Scry 1 and then draw a card. Flashback 3U. Relm Drawings - 2UU - Sorcery - Create a token that is a copy of target artifact, creature, or land.

- 2UU - Sorcery - Create a token that is a copy of target artifact, creature, or land. Aqueduct Rat - 1B - Creature : Rat - When this creature dies, create a treasure token. (2/2)

- 1B - Creature : Rat - When this creature dies, create a treasure token. (2/2) Shinra Reinforcements - 2B - Creature : Human Soldier - When this creature enters, mill 3 cards and gain 3 life. (2/3)

- 2B - Creature : Human Soldier - When this creature enters, mill 3 cards and gain 3 life. (2/3) Sephiroth’s Intervention - 3B - Instant - Destroy target creature. You gain 2 life.

- 3B - Instant - Destroy target creature. You gain 2 life. Walking Cie’th - 2B - Mutant Horror - This creature enters tapped. Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, you may pay B. If you do, return this creature from your graveyard to your hand. (?/?)

- 2B - Mutant Horror - This creature enters tapped. Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, you may pay B. If you do, return this creature from your graveyard to your hand. (?/?) Albhed Rescuers - 2B - Creature : Human Artificer Warrior - Whenever this creatue or another creature or artifact you control is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. (2/3)

- 2B - Creature : Human Artificer Warrior - Whenever this creatue or another creature or artifact you control is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. (2/3) Extermination - 2B - Instant - Target creature gets -0/-9999 until end of turn.

- 2B - Instant - Target creature gets -0/-9999 until end of turn. The Return of Evil - 4B - Sorcery - Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with 2 +1/+1 counters on it.﻿

So far we’ve only seen around 24 officially revealed cards from the upcoming Final Fantasy set. With the Lord of the Rings Universes Beyond expansion including over 200, it’s a good bet that even with all of these leaked cards we still haven’t seen even half of what’s in store. Unfortunately, it’ll cost fans a lot to see most of them if they don’t want to wait until they go up for resale. Wizards of the Coast is charging $7.50 per booster pack and even more for foil background collector packs.

Many of the boxes sold out immediately after pre-orders became available, though more stock will likely be available closer to release and at launch in June. I hope there’s a card for Setzer’s Blackjack from FFVI.

