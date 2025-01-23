2025 Is Shaping Up To Be A Massive Year For Xbox Game Pass Releases

While Xbox Game Pass rarely goes a month without getting at least something new that’s worth checking out, it’s certainly had its dry spells in recent years. The back half of January, however, has quietly revealed a surprising number of cool new games hitting the Netflix-like subscription service, and with several more day-and-date releases announced during Thursday’s Xbox Developer Direct, 2025 is looking like it might be one of the service’s best years yet.

This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real

This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real

Outside of locking up the occasional third-party blockbuster or a carefully curated set of smaller indie games, the true promise of Game Pass has always depended on Microsoft’s ability to usher out a steady cadence of high-quality, first-party releases that would always give paying subscribers something to play right this moment as well as to look forward to just over the horizon. After years of promising that such a pipeline had arrived, it might finally, actually be the case.

Advertisement

Here’s how the release calendar for Game Pass Ultimate day-and-date games is shaping up in 2025 (remember, you need the more expensive membership to access the games at release, unless you’re on PC):

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders – January 21

– January 21 Ninja Gaiden 2 Black – January 23

– January 23 Eternal Strands – January 28

– January 28 Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap – January 28

– January 28 Sniper Elite: Resistance – January 30

– January 30 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – January 31

– January 31 Date Everything – February 14

– February 14 Avowed – February 18

– February 18 Atomfall – Thursday, March 27

– Thursday, March 27 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Apr 24

- Apr 24 South of Midnight – April 8

– April 8 Doom: The Dark Ages – May 15

– May 15 The Alters – Q1 2025

– Q1 2025 Ninja Gaiden 4 – Fall 2025

– Fall 2025 Mixtape – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 Subnautica 2 – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 FBC: Firebreak – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 The Outer Worlds 2 – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 Fable – TBD 2025

– TBD 2025 New Call of Duty – TBD 2025

That’s an impressive slate of games spanning a bunch of different genres and styles which, barring unexpected delays, should keep Game Pass’s library pretty neatly stocked for the next 12 months. And that’s before factoring in games with release dates that haven’t been announced yet and games we already know are coming but whose Game Pass deals are still secret. We have no idea if Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally hit sometime in 2025, for example, but if it does, it’s already been promised as a day-one Game Pass release.

Advertisement

Last year, after Microsoft’s latest price hike and the move to drop day-one games from the base subscription tier, I wrote about how Game Pass was a deal that just keeps getting worse. Maybe 2025 is the year Microsoft reverses that trend by delivering quality and consistency thanks to its massive new publishing apparatus, alongside the development timeline for games this generation finally bearing fruit. Who knows if that means Microsoft can keep this trend up, or if this will turn out to be a spectacular but isolated blip as the bill for an unsustainable economic model comes due?

Advertisement

In the meantime, at least, Game Pass Ultimate and PC subscribers are about to get swamped with a bunch of (hopefully) cool new games.

Advertisement

.