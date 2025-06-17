Game Pass Is Getting Three Warcrafts, A Call Of Duty, And More This Month

On June 17, Xbox announced the next wave of games coming to Game Pass in June and July, including two new (and very different) video games that are available right now on Xbox and PC.

The big release today is FBC: Firebreak, a new PvE co-op shooter from Remedy set in the universe of Control. Think Left 4 Dead but with weirder enemies, more objectives, and a lot of office chairs. FBC is available today on Xbox and PC via Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC.

Folks, I don’t know about you, but there are so many games I want to play right now. And yet, more new ones keep launching. Trying to keep up with them is proving impossible. And looking over Xbox’s list of new stuff coming to Game Pass, I realized that the cool-looking Lost in Random spin-off, The Eternal Die, is out now on consoles and PC. I don’t know when I’ll get to play it, but I certainly want to!

Anyway, here’s the full list of what’s coming and when:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC

FBC: Firebreak - Out now

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die - Out now

Rematch - June 19

Volcano Princess - June 24

Against the Storm - June 26

Warcraft 1 & 2 Remastered - June 26

Warcraft 3: Reforged - June 26

Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and PC

Crash Bandicoot 4 - Out now

Star Trucker - June 18

Wildfrost - June 18

Call of Duty: WWII - June 30

Little Nightmares II - July 1

Rise of the Tomb Raider - July 1

While a bunch of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, six games are leaving the service on June 30. Here’s the full list:

Arcade Paradise

Journey to the Savage Planet

My Friend Peppa Pig

Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

