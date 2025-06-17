Game Pass Is Getting Three Warcrafts, A Call Of Duty, And More This Month

On June 17, Xbox announced the next wave of games coming to Game Pass in June and July, including two new (and very different) video games that are available right now on Xbox and PC.
The big release today is FBC: Firebreak, a new PvE co-op shooter from Remedy set in the universe of Control. Think Left 4 Dead but with weirder enemies, more objectives, and a lot of office chairs. FBC is available today on Xbox and PC via Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC.
Folks, I don’t know about you, but there are so many games I want to play right now. And yet, more new ones keep launching. Trying to keep up with them is proving impossible. And looking over Xbox’s list of new stuff coming to Game Pass, I realized that the cool-looking Lost in Random spin-off, The Eternal Die, is out now on consoles and PC. I don’t know when I’ll get to play it, but I certainly want to!
Anyway, here’s the full list of what’s coming and when:
Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC
- FBC: Firebreak - Out now
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die - Out now
- Rematch - June 19
- Volcano Princess - June 24
- Against the Storm - June 26
- Warcraft 1 & 2 Remastered - June 26
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - June 26
Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and PC
- Crash Bandicoot 4 - Out now
- Star Trucker - June 18
- Wildfrost - June 18
- Call of Duty: WWII - June 30
- Little Nightmares II - July 1
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - July 1
While a bunch of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, six games are leaving the service on June 30. Here’s the full list:
- Arcade Paradise
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
