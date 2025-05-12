Fans Prepare To Mod The Hell Out Of Stellar Blade After PC Release Date Leaks

Stellar Blade finally has a release date on PC. The very good, vibes-filled action-RPG that began as a PlayStation 5 exclusive will hit Steam in June, according to an apparent early leak of the trailer on YouTube. I can’t wait to see how the modding community reacts.

A PC release date of June 11, 2025 flashed at the end of a trailer that was accidentally uploaded early, as captured on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit. It’ll support DLSS4 and FSR3 for upscaling and frame generation tech, along with ultrawide screen mode and uncapped framerates. It’ll also include all content currently released for the PS5 version, like the NieR: Automata DLC and Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC, along with some new cosmetics and an additional boss fight (which will also be hitting the console version).

The 2024 sci-fi debut from South Korean studio Shift Up centers around the soldier Eve who’s tasked with saving a post-apocalyptic Earth from an alien race of monsters called the Naytibas. While it’s structured a bit like a Dark Souls game, with linear environments and bonfire-like camps where resting respawns enemies, the combat is more akin to a traditional arcade action game with modern twists like a parry and counter system. It’s a familiar but satisfying formula helped a lot by unique worldbuilding, interesting environments, and an excellent soundtrack.

While a PS5 Pro update last year let players experience the console version at 60fps with 4K output, high-end PCs will likely be able to render the game at its best-looking (and will still support DualSense haptics for anyone with a PS5 controller). More importantly, it’ll give free rein to modders to do all sorts of things to the game, from expanding item shortcut options to making free-aim available during combat for all attacks. Also, more blood. I’m sure that’s all that fans will tinker with, and none of them will mess around with Eve’s allegedly uncensored costumes.

