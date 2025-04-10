All 36 Games We Saw At The Triple-i Spring Indie Showcase Extravaganza

Big gaming showcases shouldn’t just be for major console makers and Geoff Keighley, which is why the team behind Dead Cells’ ongoing support, Evil Empire, launched the Triple-i Initiative last year. The event puts the spotlight on smaller projects ahead of Summer Game Fest season and returned this year with updates on a whopping 36 games, including world premieres for a few that look really cool.

There was news about 2019 action platforming hit Katana Zero and its long-promised DLC, as well as brand new reveals for upcoming releases. There was Void/Breaker, a frenetic roguelike cyberpunk FPS from Stubby Games that looks like it builds off of some of the ideas in the team’s 2022 FPS puzzle adventure The Entropy Centre. There was also Frostrail, a post-apocalyptic survival crafting shooter from Shiro Unlimited and FakeFish. Another one of those? Yes, but this one revolves around a train that serves as your home base, transportation, and salvation from the cold and the “horrifying abominations” hiding in it.

The most surprising announcement for me personally was the latest free DLC for Vampire Survivors. While the bullet hell roguelite getting more content is nothing new, this update is a crossover with Square Enix’s lesser known SaGa franchise. Out now, the DLC drops SaGa Emerald Beyond’s characters into the game’s chaotic arcade adventure. What franchise collab should be next? I’m still holding out for Mega Man. You can watch the full showcase below or scroll through for a look at everything else announced during the 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase.