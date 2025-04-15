Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake Screenshots Leak Online

After years of rumors and speculation that Bethesda was working on a remake of the landmark role-playing game, the first screenshots of this brand new version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have been found as fans started digging around the developer’s website ahead of a reported release next week.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

A quick recap: Back in 2023, a Reddit user claimed to have info about an upcoming Oblivion remake. Later that year, a production roadmap for Bethesda leaked during the Microsoft FTC trial and it mentioned an Oblivion remake. In January, Kotaku was able to verify the game’s existence with our sources. And it was reported in March that the RPG remake might arrive very soon via a surprise launch. Now, screenshots of the yet-to-be-officially-announced Oblivion remake have appeared online and it seems we are very, very close to this thing being released.

Advertisement

On April 15, Eurogamer reported that the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is set to launch sometime next week on Xbox, PS5, PC, and Game Pass. That might explain why fans digging around remake developer Virtuos’ website have found a ton of screenshots and promo images, including some comparison shots showing the new game and the original 2006 RPG side by side (as seen above.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans have started cataloging all of the screenshots and leaked images in an online album. Some of the images show what appears to be a special edition of the game featuring new horse armor. If you know anything about Oblivion, then you know how funny it is in 2025 that horse armor might be included in a pricier version of the game.

It’s believed that this remake is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and, reportedly, according to a developer’s LinkedIn profile, it will feature a reworked stamina system, better sneaking, improved blocking, a new archery system and a spruced-up HUD.

Advertisement

Now we just have to wait for Bethesda and Microsoft to confirm this remake and release it. And that likely won’t be a very long wait.

.

