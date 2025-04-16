MrBeast Fans Demand Refunds After ‘Horrible’ Las Vegas Event

Over the weekend, fans of YouTuber and reality show host Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson gathered in Las Vegas for what was supposed to be an “immersive” and “unforgettable” experience. As part of a partnership between the internet personality and the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel, some attendees spent over $1000 on the trip, only to receive a paltry gift bag and box of chocolates after sitting in the hotel for days. Now, disgruntled guests have taken their complaints to the hotel’s CEO, but have only received a meager $50 food and beverage credit for the trouble.

Local Las Vegas outlet 8 News Now spoke to attendees who described the whole experience as “nothing short of horrible.” Guests were told to stay in their hotel rooms to wait for a “mystery arrival.” Some waited more than a full day in their rooms, only for the surprise to be a box of chocolates. Guests also received a mystery bag of seemingly randomly chosen MrBeast merchandise that you can find on the YouTuber’s store. Prior to arriving, guests said they were promised “exclusive” merchandise for the event. Some of the attendees have exchanged contact information and told 8 News Now they plan to file a lawsuit against the hotel. Resorts World Las Vegas originally had a dedicated page for the event on its website, but it has been removed. We’ve reached out to the hotel for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

To take part in the event, the hotel required that guests stay for at least three nights across the “experience” dates, during which they were promised “a series of on-site activations, treating guests to an immersive experience,” which attendees told 8 News Now seemingly didn’t happen. One person who paid to attend told the site that their mystery bag contained “kid’s shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt,” all of which were concurrently discounted to $9 on the MrBeast store.

“If Jimmy is part of this, I hope he feels good for scamming a whole bunch of adults and their children,” attendee Abigail Marquez told 8 News Now. “That’s how you get subscribers? Cool.”

Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Donaldson said that his team would be reaching out to attendees about a studio tour as a make-good.

This isn’t the only controversy MrBeast has been dealing with this month, as the YouTuber is also suing an ex-employee for allegedly stealing company secrets.



