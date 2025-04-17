8 Things We Learned From The Mario Kart World Direct

While the 24-player races are the big central draw of Mario Kart World, the game is including modes that let you race with friends or play in solitude. Time Trials are returning, and will include ghost data from other players for you to compete against as you try to get a new personal best time. VS Race lets you customize a race’s ruleset, and supports up to four teams so several players can group up together for a collective score. Battle modes Coin Runners and Balloon Battle are also returning, letting you duke it out with other racers. Free Roam is exactly what it sounds like, and lets you drive around the game’s open world to explore, solve puzzles, and find collectibles. While you race and explore the world, you’ll be able to use a photo mode to take cool screenshots of all your sick tricks and neat discoveries.