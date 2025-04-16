Well, here’s even more evidence that Bethesda has a big Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake coming out soon. An Xbox Support account on Twitter, when asked about the yet-to-be-announced RPG, seemingly confirmed it is a thing, and even announced it will be out next week.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

A quick recap on what is quickly becoming the worst-kept secret in the video game industry: In 2023, a Reddit user claimed that Oblivion, first released in 2006, was getting a fancy remake. Later that year, the remake was mentioned in a leak during the Microsoft FTC trial. In January, Kotaku verified the game’s existence with our sources. In March, a report claimed the RPG remake might arrive via a surprise launch. Then on Tuesday, screenshots of the remake leaked online. And now, the Xbox support account on Twitter is just straight up confirming the game’s existence.

Advertisement

As spotted by VG24/7 and The Verge’s Tom Warren, Twitter user Raven claimed that they had contacted the Xbox support account via DMs and asked about the Oblivion remake. They then allegedly received a response that said this:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remastered is set to release on April 21, 2025. It is confirmed to be a day-one launch title on Xbox Game Pass which strongly suggests that it will be available for cloud gaming.

Advertisement

When pushed for more evidence, as DM screenshots can be faked, the user shared a video showing the entire conversation and seemingly confirming that, yeah, the Xbox support account actually spilled the beans. Oops!

At first I wanted to chalk this up to a bot accidentally confirming info before it had been announced. But as pointed out by Raven on Twitter, at least one of the messages seems to have come from a “live service agent” aka a human being. So maybe this is actually human error? Or a bot pretending to be a human made a very human-like whoopsie?

Advertisement

We tried asking the Xbox support account for info

After seeing the DMs, I decided to give it a shot myself and see what happened. I reached out to the Xbox support account and asked about Oblivion as well, and after a lengthy wait, a live service agent sent me this reply:

Hello Zack, thank you for contacting Microsoft. Unfortunately, there is nothing officially announced regarding this matter. We will keep you updated using our social media channel.

Advertisement

I didn’t give up that easy. Instead, I replied with “MENU” as I had done earlier. This had previously provided me with a bot and options to ask different questions about my Xbox account and games. However, this time, I didn’t get a menu. Instead a few minutes later another message from a live service agent popped up in my inbox.

At this time, there is no official information available regarding the release or availability of this title. We understand the excitement and interest, but as of now, nothing has been formally announced. We encourage you to keep an eye on Xbox’s official channels, including our website and social media platforms, for any future updates or announcements. As soon as there is confirmed information, it will be shared publicly through those outlets

Advertisement

It seems the bot has been shut down and the live service agents running the account have been told to stop sharing details about a remaster that hasn’t even been announced yet. Anyway, it looks like we all might be playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remastered next week on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass.

.

