Advertisement
Advertisement

Xbox owners will probably feel relieved, especially considering it’s time for Microsoft to start showing players all the games in production at all the studios it’s bought over the last five years. Previous Xbox showcases used CGI trailers to announce things like State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, and the next Fable. While fans scrutinize every frame of footage that appears at these shows, CGI trailers can occasionally include content that the devs themselves weren’t even aware of, leading to awkward discussions as teams decide which features to ship or cut as a release date approaches.

Advertisement

Teases for Microsoft’s 2023 Xbox showcase already have fans buzzing about the possible announcement of Psychonauts 3 and a deeper look at how the new Fable is shaping up. Players have also been waiting to hear more about Avowed, a first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, and Everwild, a cel-shaded action adventure game from Rare that’s been reportedly plagued by departures and reboots. These games have been MIA for years, calling into question the value of Microsoft’s late 2010s acquisition spree. Already delayed, Starfield and Forza Motorsport are sure bets for the second half of 2023, but they alone won’t be enough to fuel a Game Pass machine that’s due to get quarterly first-party blockbusters.

Fans wanted to see what unannounced games Sony is working on for the PS5. For Xbox, they just want to see the publisher ship what was already promised.

Advertisement

                   