Huh, The New Fable Runs On The Forza Engine

The next installment in the Fable franchise is being built with the ForzaTech engine, which as the name implies, is the foundation beneath Xbox’s popular Forza racing games.



This detail was first spotted by IGN in a Microsoft job listing for Turn 10 Studios, the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary that’s developed the core Forza series since its 2005 debut.

“Do you want to have a major impact on 3 AAA titles in development across 2 beloved Xbox franchises?” the software engineer opening reads. “ForzaTech is the engine, tools, and pipelines that drive both the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series of games. In addition to adding new features like raytracing to support the next console generation, we are also enriching the toolset to support an open-world action RPG – Fable.”

While this kind of proprietary engine usage isn’t unheard of in the world of video games—Capcom has utilized its RE Engine, for example, in everything from Resident Evil Village to Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection—it’s really fun to think of the same horsepower that goes into making the relatively realistic Forza games also being responsible for bringing the fart-filled, fantasy world of Fable to life.



Fable was first revealed last summer as a reboot of the irreverent Lionhead Studios role-playing franchise of the same name. The game is currently being developed for Xbox Series X/S and PC by Playground Games, whose previous experience working on Forza Horizon likely played a part in the decision to use the ForzaTech engine.

It’s anyone’s guess when Fable is supposed to release, but going by what we’ve seen from Playground and ForzaTech in the past, it’s sure to be gorgeous as heck.