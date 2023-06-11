Fable - Xbox Games Showcase

It’s been over a decade since Fable III landed on Xbox 360, leaving fans to make do with spin-offs like the Kinect-focused Fable: The Journey and 2017's free-to-play card game Fable Fortune in the years since. The franchise’s original developer, Lionhead Studios, shuttered shortly after the cancelation of the multiplayer Fable Legends project in 2016.

This new Fable is planned to launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC. And like all first-party Xbox games, the reboot will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches. That could help Game Pass, which has suffered some bad press recently as some players have become disappointed over the slow pace at which big exclusives and AAA games have been added to the catalog.

