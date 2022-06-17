Following last night’s back-to-back JRPG stream, not-E3 2022 is officially a wrap. It was a weird one this year. Bethesda finally showed off more than eight seconds of Starfield gameplay, four years after its initial announcement. Several prestigious studios announced remakes of cultural touchstones that may or may not need the remake treatment. A series of indie-driven showcases handily upstaged the big AAA events.



It was made even weirder, too, thanks to the outright absence of major publishers like EA and Take-Two Interactive. For all intents and purposes, Ubisoft was MIA, save for a five-minute announcement about an Assassin’s Creed announcement coming in September. Nintendo didn’t air a Nintendo Direct, as it traditionally does each June, though the rumor mill is (very reasonably) convinced that one is coming later this month.

But despite telegraphed absences, there were some safe expectations that didn’t quiiite pan out. Here are eight major games that didn’t show up during this year’s video game marketing season.