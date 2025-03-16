Finding Avowed's Best Armor, Mastering Monster Hunter Wilds' Best Weapon, And More Of The Week's Tips

This week, our Avowed tips will help you survive the Living Lands as we’ll guide you to the best armor, no matter what class you’re playing. We’ll also help you make the most of Monster Hunter Wilds’ best weapon, give you some pointers for Civilization VII, and fill you in on Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. Read on for these tips and more.
Armor is a vital part of both your defensive and offensive capabilities in Avowed, providing powerful passive boons that help you stay in the fight against your foes. The best armor for you depends entirely on your build, so we’ve compiled a list of what we consider the best choices for the average player of each class. Take a look. - Billy Givens Read More
The Suikoden series may not have the mainstream appeal of a franchise like Final Fantasy, but its first two entries have long been considered some of the best RPG games of all time by genre aficionados. Now, with the release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, both returning fans and first-time players can finally experience these ‘90s classics on modern consoles. Here’s what to expect. - Billy Givens Read More
Hazelight Studios has made a name for itself with thrilling co-op adventures that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. Its newest outing is Split Fiction, which tasks two players with exploring two worlds at the same time—one person battling through a high fantasy setting and the other working their way through a sci-fi landscape. But what if you and a friend own different platforms? Or what if only one of you owns the game? - Billy Givens Read More
Dynasty Warriors: Origins reveals a plethora of new systems and mechanics to strengthen your protagonist in the postgame. We’re talking expanded level caps, new game plus, a brand new difficulty level which grants new skills and weapons, and…weapon reforging. If you’re au fait with Dynasty Warriors and its innumerable spinoffs, weapon reforging should look pretty familiar: If you have two copies of the same weapon, you can merge them to either mix-and-match skills or wholesale increase a weapon’s strength. Do this enough times, and you can theoretically get a +99 weapon with insane attack power. Neat, right? Well… - Timothy Monbleau Read More
Although the Charge Blade is arguably the coolest weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, it’s also one of the most complicated. You need to understand both of its modes and the unique mechanics to use it properly. That’s asking for a lot when compared with other weapons in the game, but we promise the damage it delivers makes this worth the extra effort. - Samuel Moreno Read More
As you begin to step beyond your boundaries and expand your empire in Civilization VII, you’ll note that investing in a Settler and sending them off on a mission to settle new land doesn’t culminate in a city like previous entries. You begin with a township. A town is a small settlement, held back by its size, incapable of fielding multiple specialists or building certain structures. But it’s your footprint on the world. - Brandon Morgan Read More
If you’re fighting to stay on top of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s onslaught of card updates, then you’ll know a simple “Thanks!” goes a long way. Up to five times a day, any player that presses the “Thanks” button after a battle or a Wonder Pick will grant the recipient a shiny new Shop Ticket to use. Collect enough Shop Tickets, and you can exchange them for valuable Trainer Cards (Professor Oak is the GOAT), Accessories, and perhaps most importantly, stacks of Hourglasses every month. You’re going to want as many packs as you can get for free, especially if you’ve vowed to never spend money on the game. But that’s still a lot of effort for scant rewards—so here’s a neat trick for speeding it all up. - Timothy Monbleau Read More
Civilization VII features a variety of crises throughout each age, including a full-on invasion, a war of religion, and the ultimate crisis that will test all empire builders: the plague. It spreads rapidly, moving from town to city with ease, wiping out entire populations. If you don’t turn off the crisis system, you must learn how to stop the spread of the plague and restore your kingdom to the top. - Brandon Morgan Read More
When hopping into Monster Hunter Wilds’ multiplayer, you’ll be delighted to learn you can play across systems, with one person on PC and another on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series. What a time to be alive! With that in mind, here’s a look at crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds so you and your buddies can hunt together. Oh come on, let’s face it, you’re going to attack each other with the Insect Glaive, right? But what’s this? It doesn’t seem to be working right away? Worry not, we’ve got the explanation. - Brandon Morgan Read More
The launch of a brand-new Monster Hunter is always a chance to dive into a fantastical world, with exciting characters and gameplay mechanics. But it also leaves plenty of questions. For example, how long does it take to finish Monster Hunter Wilds? Well, it’s something of a trick question, as the story mode is more of a prologue or tutorial for the grind to come! - Brandon Morgan Read More