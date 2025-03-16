Finding Avowed's Best Armor, Mastering Monster Hunter Wilds' Best Weapon, And More Of The Week's Tips

If you’re fighting to stay on top of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s onslaught of card updates, then you’ll know a simple “Thanks!” goes a long way. Up to five times a day, any player that presses the “Thanks” button after a battle or a Wonder Pick will grant the recipient a shiny new Shop Ticket to use. Collect enough Shop Tickets, and you can exchange them for valuable Trainer Cards (Professor Oak is the GOAT), Accessories, and perhaps most importantly, stacks of Hourglasses every month. You’re going to want as many packs as you can get for free, especially if you’ve vowed to never spend money on the game. But that’s still a lot of effort for scant rewards—so here’s a neat trick for speeding it all up. - Timothy Monbleau Read More