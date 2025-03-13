How To Stop The Plague In Civilization 7

It’s easy to miss a crisis like the plague spreading through your empire, as you might not have an opportunity to inspect every settlement regularly. However, as the faction leader, you owe it to your subjects to examine every property and ensure everyone is happy and healthy.

That’s precisely how you discover and detect the plague spreading through your faction. It begins as puffs of green smoke, often forming around the outskirts of a town or city, before inevitably spreading rapidly, thanks to trade routes and units walking between settlements.