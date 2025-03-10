Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Here's How To Play Split Fiction With Any Friend On Any Platform

Co-op is what Split Fiction is all about, but what if your pal is on a different console?

Billy Givens
An image of the two main characters of Split Fiction in a fantasy setting with dragons on their shoulders.
Screenshot: EA

Hazelight Studios has made a name for itself with thrilling co-op adventures that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. Its newest outing is Split Fiction, which tasks two players with exploring two worlds at the same time—one person battling through a high fantasy setting and the other working their way through a sci-fi landscape. But what if you and a friend own different platforms? Or what if only one of you owns the game?

Does Split Fiction support crossplay?

Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, Split Fiction fully supports crossplay across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Let’s dig into it a little deeper, though, because this new title continues a wonderful trend.

Unlike most online co-op games, Split Fiction only requires one player to own the game. Whoever owns a physical or digital copy of Split Fiction can invite a pal to play for free using an included Friend’s Pass. Sick!

The Friend’s Pass allows a second player to download a unique Friend’s Pass version of the game that allows them to play Split Fiction any time they are invited by the friend who owns the game. This means that the owner of the game will need to host each time you play.

And while Split Fiction does support cross-play, do keep in mind that you’ll both need an EA account if you’re playing on separate platforms.

Screenshot: EAWhat is the Split Fiction Friend’s Pass Trial?

But hey, there’s more good news! There’s also the Friend’s Pass Trial, which gives you both an opportunity to try the game at no cost!

Think of the Friend’s Pass Trial like a demo. If you both download the Split Fiction Friend’s Pass Trial on your respective storefronts, you can try out the opening stages of the game at no charge. If you’re both interested in continuing your adventure together, one of you can purchase the game, while the other can make use of the standard Friend’s Pass.

It’s wonderful to see Hazelight Studios continue to show a commitment to affordable cooperative gaming that brings players together in exciting and often hilarious ways.

.