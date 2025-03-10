Where To Find Avowed's Best Sets Of Armor For Every Class

Eothasian Breastplate is the best overall choice for most Fighters in Avowed. It sports the following enchantments:

Dawn’s Reflection - Gives you +3 percent damage reduction and an additional +3 damage reduction during the day.

- Gives you +3 percent damage reduction and an additional +3 damage reduction during the day. Mended Scars - Increases health restoration by 20 percent from all sources.

Dying sucks. Living is awesome. That’s why Fighters in Avowed tend to aim for durable armor that can help them take some hits. With the Eothasian Breastplate, you can take more damage and heal more from every source, making it an incredible armor choice—especially if you’re aiming for a tanky build.

Where to find it

Head directly to the middle of the words “Infested Camp” on the top left of the Emerald Stair map. You’ll find a large doorway that can be opened by solving a fairly easy two-part generator puzzle. Through there and up the hill is a cave—head in, and then take on the boss fight. That done, you’ll see another generator to zap, which opens up yet another door, and inside is a chest containing the armor!