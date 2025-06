You know what we all need sometimes? A little advice. How do I plan for a future that’s so uncertain? Will AI take my job? If I go back to school and use AI to cheat, will I graduate and work for an AI boss?

We can’t help you with any of that. But what we can do is provide some tips for Helldivers 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Oblivion Remastered, and other great games. So, read on for that stuff, and maybe ask ChatGPT about those other things.