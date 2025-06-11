Diablo IV: How To Power Level Your Way To Season 8's Endgame

Whether you’re running a new build, trying out a new class, or returning to Diablo IV after an extended break, (a break in which you were likely playing Path of Exile 2, right? I know I wasn’t alone in farming Exalted Orbs!) Whatever the case, learning how to level up fast in Diablo IV should help you check out everything new this season, along with hitting endgame so that your friends don’t cruelly make fun of you!

This Diablo IV Druid Build Is Like Playing An Avatar Earthbender

Power leveling tips for level 1-50

In what I would consider the early game experience—everything before level 50—grinding out levels is about the only thing on your mind. At least, it should be. First, though, pick a class. The best class this season is Barbarian, and I’m partial to Upheaval, though Whirlwind is making a comeback, too. Alternatively, opt for a Minion Necromancer or any type of Rogue.

With your class chosen, here’s how to power level to 50 fast:

Straight out of the gate, set your difficulty to Hard . You’ll earn more experience (75 percent more) and more gold (75 percent more), allowing you to progress much quicker. You can earn your first ten levels within a matter of minutes upon loading into Kyovashad.

. You’ll earn more experience (75 percent more) and more gold (75 percent more), allowing you to progress much quicker. You can earn your first ten levels within a matter of minutes upon loading into Kyovashad. Speaking of Kyovashad, hit up the Wardrobe upstairs in the inn to equip your pet, which will auto-loot for you, thereby saving you time better spent on slaying mobs.

Use elixirs, like the Precision Elixir, which grants a bonus of +5 percent experience for 30 minutes. 5 percent doesn’t seem like much, but it adds up!

If you’ve completed the campaign, go ahead and skip it. If not, complete it. If you fall into the former camp, farm Helltide. It’s the fast way to level early on.

Farm Undercity, Whisper Bounty Dungeons, and Helltide until you reach level 45, raise the difficult to Expert, then complete all of the game’s Strongholds. You can lower the difficulty to Normal for Strongholds, as you’ll earn the same amount of XP without all the additional challenge. Don’t forget to re-raise it to Expert once you’re done with a Stronghold, though!

Power leveling tips for level 50-60+





Now that you’ve gained ground, it’s time to take leveling to the next level with the most challenging portion:

Continuing running Helltide and Strongholds, leveling up until you reach 60. It’s a grind, but should go quick with Precision Elixirs and, if necessary, group up with at least one other player for the 10% XP boost bonus.

Upon reaching 60, raise the difficulty to Penitent for 175 percent more experience and 175 percent more gold from monsters.

Run The Pit up Level 10 to unlock Torment 1, then switch difficulties to that for 300 percent more experience and gold from monster kills.

Now that you’re at the max level, it’s time to focus on better gear. Helltide, Bosses, Nightmare Dungeons, and Undercity will help you farm, and you can raise your difficulty through the Torment levels as you progress.

Diablo IV is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.