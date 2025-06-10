Some Of The Coolest Monster Hunter Wilds Armor Can Be Yours If You Collect Enough Coins

It goes without saying that Monster Hunter Wilds has a lot of equipment materials to keep track of. The Title 1 Update increased the amount with the likes of Mizutsune parts and the somewhat obscurely named Pinnacle Coins. While it’s easy to know what the monster parts can be used for, the same can’t be said for a coin. Making things more complicated is that the related equipment isn’t unlocked all at once.

Having access to that equipment can make for some fun new builds. Whether you’re looking to test out a newly introduced skill or simply add some more pieces to your wardrobe, you’ll want to make use of Pinnacle Coins.

How to use Pinnacle Coins

Like many other materials, all you need to do is take a quick trip to the Smithy. Pinnacle Coins are a necessary material for crafting armor pieces from the new Guild Cross and Clerk sets, as well as two earring-based head armors. These all have a good range of different skills to assist you during your hunts. However, each piece also shares the brand-new Glory’s Favor Group Skill, which provides additional Target Rewards at the end of a quest. Here is each set so far and how you can unlock them via the Grand Hub’s Arena Quests:

Guild Cross Alpha Set : Earn a Chata Coin from the Arena: Chatacabra quest

: Earn a Chata Coin from the Arena: Chatacabra quest Clerk Alpha Set : Earn a Rathian Coin from the Arena: Rathian quest

: Earn a Rathian Coin from the Arena: Rathian quest Gourmand’s Earring Alpha : Complete the Arena: Chatacabra quest with a B rank or better

: Complete the Arena: Chatacabra quest with a B rank or better Earrings of Dedication Alpha: Complete the Arena: Rathian quest with a B rank or better

How to farm Pinnacle Coins

Pinnacle Coins can be earned as rewards from completing Arena Quests or Challenge Quests. The former are hunts that provide you with preselected gear and assign a ranking based on how fast you complete them. The latter function similarly, except that they’re only available for a limited time and also feature special cosmetics such as a unique pendant. You can start either type through the Arena Quest Counter inside the Grand Hub.

If you’re looking to farm Pinnacle Coins, repeatedly doing Arena Quests is probably your best bet. Not only are they permanent options, but they have exclusive reward materials such as Chata Coins and Rathian Coins, which are also needed for the aforementioned armor sets. Make sure to team up with a friend to make these go by even quicker.

It’s likely that more Arena Quests will be added in the future. If they’re anything like the first two, we might get new monster coins and more usage for Pinnacle Coins as well. How could we possibly say no to more armor for the wardrobe?

