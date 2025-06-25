Sell The Right Things In Monster Hunter Wilds To Stay Rich

Monster Hunter Wilds has two currencies for you to accumulate: Zenny and Guild Points. You’re more likely to run low on the latter, especially when you’re using the Rest mechanic to spawn in specific creatures. Still, it is possible to run out of Zenny if you’re not hunting regularly or know which of the hundreds of items and materials you should sell.

That’s why we’re here to help! This game can feel a bit obtuse at times, but there are certain items you’ll definitely want to sell, while other materials just don’t necessitate hoarding.

What items are safe to sell?

Not unlike other RPGs or other genres with an ungodly amount of materials and ingredients, Wilds isn’t short on things you can trade for money. Items marked as Trade-in Materials are specifically meant to be sold and nothing else. Here is a list of every Trade-in Material, how to get them, and how much Zenny they can net you:

Krano Copper: Found by hunting low-rank Kranodath. Worth 500z

Found by hunting low-rank Kranodath. Worth 500z Krano Pyrite: Found by hunting high-rank Kranodath. Worth 1500z

Found by hunting high-rank Kranodath. Worth 1500z Gilded Scale: Reward for fishing a Goldenfry. Worth 500z

Reward for fishing a Goldenfry. Worth 500z Golden Scale: Reward for fishing a Goldenfish. Worth 1000z

Reward for fishing a Goldenfish. Worth 1000z Platinum Scale: Reward for fishing a Platinumfish. Worth 2000z

Reward for fishing a Platinumfish. Worth 2000z Steel Egg: Purchase from the Support Ship or acquire through Nest Trinkets. Worth 1000z

Purchase from the Support Ship or acquire through Nest Trinkets. Worth 1000z Silver Egg: Purchase from the Support Ship or acquire through Nest Trinkets. Worth 10000z

Purchase from the Support Ship or acquire through Nest Trinkets. Worth 10000z Golden Egg: Purchase from the Support Ship or acquire through Nest Trinkets. Worth 20000z

Since their only purpose is to be sold, you’ll only see these items in the Sell Items menu that’s accessible through merchants or your camp. Trade-in Materials are categorized under the Special Items/Other tab. If you want to sell all your junk fast, press Triangle/Y to bring up the sub-menu, and then select Sell All Trade-in Materials.

What else can be sold?

It’s unlikely that you’ll run out of Zenny. Just completing hunts can provide more than you need. If they don’t, selling Trade-In Materials will yield a hell of a boost in funds. All that being said, you do have the choice to sell other things. Everything from ores and ingredients to weapons and armor can be traded for Zenny.

While there are certainly a lot of options, I would prioritize selling any low-rank armor you made and ingredients that you have a ridiculous amount of. Weapons can always be upgraded to higher rarities. Special items and materials you forage can be given to Item Traders for other rare assets. Even monster parts can be used to smelt ores if you don’t have any applicable weapons or armors to forge. Remember not to sell everything just because you can–plenty of stuff has other uses with the many mechanics of this game!



Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.