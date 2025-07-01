Sliding In Monster Hunter Wilds Can Be Clunky, But Mastering It Is Worth The Trouble

I love using Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds; its attacks are satisfyingly fast and hectic. Being able to enter a powered-up demon mode while spinning around like a Beyblade is something I’d like to do in every game from now on, please. Unfortunately, my biggest grievance with the weapon is when I accidentally trigger a slide and sail past my target.

Unlike Offset Attacks and Power Clashes, Sliding is a returning mechanic that many fans are familiar with. It’s also one that has had a mixed reputation over multiple entries. I groan and grumble every time I unintentionally activate it; but using it correctly with the right weapons and skills feels amazing.

How does Sliding work?

There are quite a few ways to activate this maneuver. The most common way to make your hunter slide is by running or rolling down a steep slope. While running downhill, take notice when the hunter’s animation changes to them trying to straighten their body out. This lasts for just a second before they begin sliding. If you want to trigger it even faster, rolling during a run will immediately transition to the slide animation.

Certain weapon attacks can also combine with the sliding state, as long as they’re performed on a sloped surface. Ironically enough, no attacks that feature your hunter sliding on the ground during the animation will work. The following weapons can trigger a slide in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Charge Blade’s

Dual Blades’ Demon Flurry Rush

Gunlance’s Lunging Upthrust

Hammer’s Charge

Lance’s Dash Attack

Sword & Shield’s Advancing Slash

If any of the above has sent you zooming down a hill, it might help to know that this maneuver does have a purpose. Every weapon has unique actions that can be performed while sliding. Some are simple aerial attacks that are best used for mounting, while others, like the Sword & Shield, have multiple options and follow-ups. My personal favorite is getting crazy air with the Dual Blades and then spinning down a monster’s back to inflict some major damage. These are all pretty fun once you get the hang of them.

How to master Sliding

The most important tip I can give here is to be aware of what slopes might trigger a slide. The incline in the back of the Training Area is an excellent example. When you’re out gathering or hunting a monster, go ahead and experiment by rolling down some hills. This will be handy knowledge for future hunts so that you don’t slide when you don’t mean to. I know I wasn’t the only person to accidentally rush down the Windward Plains’ desert dunes while hunting Arch-Tempered Rey Dau.

Once you feel confident about using this technique when you intend to, it’s time to consider increasing its offensive power. Affinity Sliding is a skill that provides a boost to your Affinity when sliding on terrain. This is another case where the skill’s description fails to convey just how amazing a buff you receive. I’ve confirmed through testing that it provides a massive 30 percent Affinity boost that lasts for 30 seconds. No matter if your build is low on Affinity or already boasts a high percentage, this is an impressive upgrade.

The main drawback is that this is tied to the Buttery Leathercraft Group Skill, which is unfortunately attached to some weaker armors. If you’re going to hunt a monster in a hilly area and want high Affinity, including it in a build might be a good strategy. Just try not to activate this buff when you’re too close to a monster, since the skill won’t kick in until you’ve been sliding for about a second.

I can’t blame anyone who gets annoyed by this mechanic. Sliding past an enemy is a huge inconvenience, especially if you have to run back up a big hill to continue the fight. Understanding how to trigger it and the benefits of doing so will be a big help going forward.

