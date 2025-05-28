Monster Hunter Wilds’ Electric Wyvern Is Harder To Beat In Its New Form, But It Can Be Done

Whether you’re a veteran of the series or are just someone grinding out their first hunts, everyone reaches a point of wanting more batt;es and harder challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds. While the Blossomdance Festival has provided plenty of the former, the latter is being answered with the addition of Arch-Tempered Rey Dau.

The latest version of this foe is a fierce opponent with some devastating new tricks. Unprepared hunters are sure to get carted back to their camp quicker than they think. With the right strategies and knowledge, however, this creature will become just another challenge you can farm for exclusive materials. Here’s what you need to know about the game’s first Arch-Tempered monster.

How to find Arch-Tempered Rey Dau

Similar to prior entries, a monster with this classification is restricted to limited-time events. Arch-Tempered Rey Dau can only be hunted during an Event Quest called A Silent Flash and a Free Challenge Quest called The Shining Storm Rages. The first instance of these quests ran from April 29th to May 13th and from May 6th to May 20th, respectively. Here’s hoping they come back around often and not just during seasonal events. At the time of publication, the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau is not actively available. We expect strategies against this monster to be very similar, however, should specific Event Quests return.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau’s Weaknesses

While Arch-Tempered Rey Dau is more intense than its weaker variants, the general faults are the same. Come to this hunt ready to take advantage of the following vulnerabilities:

Elemental Weaknesses: Ice

Weapon Type Weaknesses:Cut, Blunt

Breakable Parts: Head, Tail (can also be severed), Wings x2

Susceptible Status Ailments – Blastblight, Exhaust, Paralysis (less effective), Poison, Sleep, Stun (less effective)

Items and Traps: Flash Pod, Pitfall Trap

How to Beat Arch-Tempered Rey Dau

Preparing for this fight will be pretty similar to previous Rey Dau hunts. An important distinction is that bringing weapons with an ice element as well as armor with high thunder resistance is more of a requirement than a recommendation this time around. We’ll want to end this as soon as possible, especially with the beast’s abundant health and higher resistance to wounds.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau is also far more aggressive than its Tempered variant, attacking more frequently and stringing together many of its moves. It’s a common occurrence to be hit by one attack and then by another while trying to get up. Remember to call your Seikret for a quick pick-up before you get sent back to camp! Your Seikret is the perfect asset that shouldn’t be overlooked during intense hunts like these. Taking a break from the action to heal up is a lot better than doing so within Rey Dau’s proximity.

What might be the most notable difference is that many of this monster’s attacks will attract lightning strikes. These increase the likelihood of being stunned and make it more difficult to get some hits in. Hunters who enjoy using weapons with counterattacks will need to keep their guard up a bit longer. A successful Offset Attack works fine, but other counters will usually be interrupted and leave you defenseless for a more damaging attack. Bringing gear with the Evade Extender skill can be a big help for dodging the lightning as well.

If you need a break from these aftershocks, destroying the blue Fulgurite crystals along its wings and tail will disable them for around three minutes. It’s not a permanent solution as the crystals will come back, and you’ll be dealing less damage by not focusing on the head, but this is an ideal tactic if you’re having trouble with these follow-ups.

Not counting the extra lightning, Arch-Tempered Rey Dau does come with a brand-new move. Standing too close can trigger it to shoot lightning directly beneath it. This is an important attack to be mindful of, since Rey Dau’s underside is a safe spot in previous hunts. Being hit by this will leave you open for a potential follow-up charged beam that can faint you. My advice is to dodge out of the way as soon as you notice it charging up and looking down. You’ll likely have a second at most to react.

Destroying tempered wounds is still a fantastic way to knock your target down. Coming at odds with this is Arch-Tempered Rey Dau’s high wound resistance. Besides a weak spot that appears after performing its strongest charged beam, there aren’t many opportunities to land a focus strike and some nice damage. Knocking Rey Dau down will mostly require mounting, traps (pitfall and vine traps specifically), and the occasional Flash Pod when it’s flying in the air.

There isn’t much more to the fight than chasing after it to new locations. The electric wyvern is basically enraged the entire fight, so it’s purely a matter of survival. Always prioritize your health to best avoid any one-hit KOs. If you’ve been carted once or twice already, remember that capturing the monster is an option. No shame in finishing this hunt early.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau’s Exclusive Rewards

Most of the rewards and drops you receive will be the same as the Tempered version. The biggest difference for Arch-Tempered Rey Dau is that instead of receiving Hunter Symbol III, you’ll receive the new Rey Dau Certificate Y material. This is needed to forge the new Rey Dau Gamma armor for your hunter and Palico, as well as upgrade to the new Defense Charm V and Power Charm III talismans. That said, with the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau not presently in the game until possibly a future event, the rewards may differ if/when it returns.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.



