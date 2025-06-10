Don't Forget To Play 'The Shivering Isles' Expansion In Oblivion Remastered

Whether you’ve played the original Oblivion or not, chances are you’ve heard tales of the oddities awaiting you in the Shivering Isles. This expansion—the largest one for the open-world RPG—features a land of madness under the unyielding control of Sheogorath. It’s a beautiful world, yet so immensely wrong. But that’s why this DLC is one of the best in the franchise, so no matter how many hours you may have already put into the main story and the main world, you don’t want to miss this expansion.

How to start your adventure into ‘The Shivering Isles’

There are several ways to begin the “Shivering Isles” DLC in Oblivion Remastered. You might stumble upon it via exploration or catch wind of ane odd rumor in one of the main cities. If you’re at all like me, you’re moving too quickly from point A to point B and beyond to stop for the rumor mill. As such, stumbling upon the “Strange Door” in Niben Bay will wind up the most likely cause of your upcoming inner turmoil.

The easiest way to track down the Strange Door is by fast-traveling to the northern gate of Bravil, then turning East and delving into the lake. From the shoreline, you can see the island with the Strange Door.

Here’s the thing, though: you should invest significant time into leveling and strengthening your character before you start this expansion. While enemies level alongside you, they’re tough from the get-go in Sheogorath’s realm. It’s recommended that you complete the main story, or, alternatively, level up to around 20.

But hey, if you want to finish the game’s prologue and immediately travel south, that’s an option, too!

After speaking to the guard standing outside, along with helping him deal with the crazed civilian who stumbles through the gate, walk up to the portal and interact with the entrance. You’ll hear the voice of Sheogorath mocking you, begging for a stronger champion. If you interact with the door multiple times, he’ll relent and let you inside.

Once in, you’ll sit down at a desk with Haskill, a servant of Sheogorath, who explains very little in the grand scheme of things. But you must now choose. Either venture forth and become Sheogorath’s champion, or leave with your sanity and body intact. It’s up to you!

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.