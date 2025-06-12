Oblivion Remastered’s Best Side Quest Is A World Within A World

It’s been a long time since I kept a spreadsheet for a video game, or even notes beyond what I need for work. I had one for the original Oblivion run back in my school days. Back then, I knew where to find every side quest in the game. There were over 250. Still are, but now they’re enhanced, beautified for the modern gamer. One side quest retains its crown as the best, despite the game’s age. “A Brush With Death” is Oblivion Remastered’s best side quest by far, and here’s how to find and beat it!

Where to find ‘A Brush With Death’

Like most good side quests in the game, you’ll first encounter “A Brush With Death” by speaking with the many beggars and citizens in Cheydinhal. Eventually, someone will tell you about a local painter, Rythe Lythandas, who suddenly disappeared.

It’s time to investigate! You can find Tivela Lythandas, Rythe’s wife, at their home in the residential district of the city. She’ll explain that the man locked himself in his painting studio and hasn’t come out, he’s just gone. You’ll receive Rythe’s Studio Key from her, and delving into the darkest depths of a painter’s mind will lead you to a mysterious painting that you can enter.

How to complete ‘A Brush With Death’

As it turns out, the painting is a magic portal leading you into an artistic world in which everything—from Rythe to the trees surrounding you—is a masterful brush stroke. Unfortunately, a thief stole Rythe’s magic paintbrush, preventing him from returning to the physical world. That’s your primary goal: Retrieve the Brush of Truepaint. Then, you and Rythe can escape. Thanks to the innate sense of direction most gamers have, you should have no trouble following the clear path deeper into the forest.

But first, trolls!

The thief didn’t make it far, all thanks to a small horde of Painted Trolls. You can deal with them pretty easily by exhausting all dialogue with Rythe. He’ll provide you with six Turpentines, which buff you significantly. Each one allows you to deal +100 damage to Painted Trolls once applied to your physical weapon. They’re tough S-O-Bs, of course, so prepare for a fight either way.

Once you clear the mob, continue forward through the painting world until you find the Bosmer Thief. He’ll have the Brush of Truepaint on his corpse, albeit guarded by a few more Painted Trolls. You can rush past them and snag the item, if you’d prefer. He’s not carrying anything else useful.

Quest rewards

Upon exiting the portal, Rythe will reward you with a single item, the Apron of Adroitness, which offers Fortify Agility and Intelligence +6. You can sell it for over one thousand gold, if you’d rather have a bit of money, though. Oh, and you’ll also receive +1 Fame, but who actually cares about that?



Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.