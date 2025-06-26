Oblivion Remastered's Knights Of The Nine Will Send You On A Holy Pilgrimage

Bundled in with the likes of The Shivering Isles and the Fighters’ Stronghold, Knights of the Nine is an expansion featuring a Cyrodiil-spanning questline following an order of heavenly knights. Though it’s somewhat short, as a quest it’s heavy on walking. Seriously, if you don’t use any fast-travel points across the map, you’ll spend a huge chunk of time just walking from point A to point B and then back. But hey, the armor set you’ll earn is worth the trip. Here’s how to start Knights of the Nine in Oblivion Remastered!

How to start Knights of the Nine

To start Knights of the Nine in Oblivion Remastered, as with any good quest in the game, speak to people! Anyone, really. If you want the best luck, give a single coin to a beggar in Anvil, and then ask them for rumors. They’ll tell you all about the Prophet, and how the Anvil Chapel Attack.

You can find the Prophet near the Chapel itself in the forum on the way toward Castle Anvil. He’s spouting religious mumbo-jumbo that captures the attention of a small crowd daily. Speak with him, ask him about the attack, and he’ll explain the Knights of the Nine. When it comes time, tell him that you’re not a hero. He’ll commend you for being humble, then explain how to begin the journey, offering you a map of the Wayshrines.

The easiest way to do this is to pull up the map on a separate screen, perhaps your phone, and then do your very best to mark the general location on your in-game map. From there, fast travel to the nearest city stables or a point of interest and start walking.

Once you pray at all of the shrines, you’ll find yourself summoned into a vision with one of the Knights themselves, who tasks you with finding his lost shrine, which holds the first piece of the armor: the helm!

Quests in Knights of the Nine

As mentioned, Knights of the Nine is a relatively short experience. It features a few unique dungeons to explore, some additional characters, and gear that you’ll unlock as you progress. It’s all quite exquisite.

In total, there are 11 new quests to tackle as part of the expansion’s storyline:

Pilgrimage

The Shrine of the Crusader

Priory of the Nine

Nature’s Fury

The Path of the Righteous

Wisdom of the Ages

Stendarr’s Mercy

The Faithful Squire

The Sword of the Crusader

The Blessing of Talos

Umaril the Unfeathered

The first, Pilgrimage, is probably the longest simply because you must travel to unmarked sites to pray to the Nine before you may begin the actual journey to become a Knight of the Nine. It’s a little exhausting, but hey, you get to see the landscape for yourself and fight minotaurs!

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.