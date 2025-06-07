Kotaku’s Biggest Gaming Culture News For The Week June 07, 2025

From mergers to memes, the landscape of interactive entertainment is always in motion. Here’s your cheat sheet for the week’s most important stories in gaming.
Staten Island GameStop Stapled Receipts To Switch 2s And Punctured The Screens Because Nintendo Boxed Them In The Weirdest Way Possible
Imagine you were up at midnight to pre-order the Switch 2. You waited months for the official launch day. Then you waited again in line at midnight to be one of the first to pick it up and play the new Nintendo hardware. But as you open it, the long-awaited moment of joy turns to horror as you find that someone stapled the receipt for the Switch 2 to the box and now you have holes in the screen. That’s what happened to some unlucky GameStop customers last night in a bizarre turn of events that raises questions about why Nintendo boxed the console the way it did. - Ethan Gach Read More
Today, Sony held its latest State of Play and while it didn’t include some of the bigger games that people were likely hoping for, like a new God of War spin-off, it did include some cool surprises, including what might be the best-looking fighting game I’ve seen in years and a remake of a beloved Final Fantasy title. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
If you’re buying a Switch 2 you probably have a Switch 1. That means you’ll likely want to transfer all of your system data from the old console to the new one. But maybe you’re really excited to finally have the Switch 2 and just want to get right to playing Mario Kart World, so you skip the system transfer and leave it until later. Don’t! Nintendo only gives you once chance to move everything over. - Ethan Gach Read More
The rumors were true, sort of: Final Fantasy Tactics is getting remastered for modern platforms. The incredible PlayStation 1 strategy RPG will be graphically overhauled so new audiences can fall in love with its meaty combat systems and tragic storytelling all over again on September 30 when arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC and last-gen consoles. - Ethan Gach Read More
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1 arrived in December 2023. It seemed like the last major update the open-world RPG would get before CD Projekt Red moved onto other priorities, including a Cyberpunk sequel and The Witcher 4. Instead, the developers released patch 2.2 a year later that included new cars, character customization options, and a bevy of other improvements and bug fixes. Well, it turns out they’re still not finished. In addition to porting Cyberpunk and its Phantom Liberty expansion to Switch 2, a new patch, 2.3, is also coming down the pipeline while rumors speculate about possible new DLC. - Ethan Gach Read More
A bunch of Switch 2s swirl in a circle.Nearly a decade after the original Switch came out, and following years of fans’ pining for a major upgrade to Nintendo’s wildly popular portable gaming platform, the Switch 2 is here. It’s already June 5—the console’s official launch date—in some parts of the world, and a day-one update with “important features and updates” is now live. People are finally starting to go hands-on with games like Mario Kart World, while others prepare for midnight launch parties in their respective time zones. - Ethan Gach Read More
The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching later this week. Many people have pre-ordered the console and are eagerly checking to see if their new machine is beginning its journey from a warehouse to their home. But unfortunately, many people are seemingly discovering that their Switch 2 order has been canceled just days before it was set to arrive. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
June is officially here which means Geoff Keighley-palooza 2025 is just around the corner. E3 might be dead, but Summer Game Fest will be kicking off its fifth year running this week with a crowded field of other gaming showcases riding its coattails. Below you’ll find the schedule for each of them, including when they start and how to stream them. - Ethan Gach Read More
The Witcher 4 Gets New Cinematic Trailer Revealing A Slightly Different-Looking Ciri And A 9-Minute Gameplay Tech Demo
The Witcher 4 looks astonishing in a new Unreal Fest tech demo today, but I’ve been on the path long enough to know that the visuals that delight our eyeballs years out from release don’t always reflect how a game ends up looking once it’s finally out on a gaming console. Still, a new cinematic trailer and extended tech showcase have me wishing The Witcher 4 wasn’t still two to three years away and probably cross-gen with PlayStation 6. - Ethan Gach Read More
Just when it seemed like Sony might be ditching the not-E3 festivities this year, it announced a new 40-minute State of Play will be airing tomorrow on June 4. The PlayStation showcase arrives in a packed week that includes the launch of the Switch 2, Summer Game Fest Live on Friday, and the Xbox summer showcase on Sunday. It feels like the gaming days of yore. Almost. - Ethan Gach Read More