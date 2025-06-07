Kotaku’s Biggest Gaming Culture News For The Week June 07, 2025

Imagine you were up at midnight to pre-order the Switch 2. You waited months for the official launch day. Then you waited again in line at midnight to be one of the first to pick it up and play the new Nintendo hardware. But as you open it, the long-awaited moment of joy turns to horror as you find that someone stapled the receipt for the Switch 2 to the box and now you have holes in the screen. That’s what happened to some unlucky GameStop customers last night in a bizarre turn of events that raises questions about why Nintendo boxed the console the way it did. - Ethan Gach Read More