Final Fantasy Tactics Is One Of The Best Games Ever And It's Getting A Remake This September

The rumors were true: Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remake on modern platforms. The incredible PlayStation 1 strategy RPG will be graphically overhauled so new audiences can fall in love with its meaty combat systems and tragic storytelling all over again this September.

I Didn’t Play Final Fantasy XVI ‘Right,’ And That’s OK CC Share Subtitles Off

English I Didn’t Play Final Fantasy XVI ‘Right,’ And That’s OK

Square Enix revealed the latest addition to its growing library of ports, remasters and remakes from its golden age during the latest PlayStation State of Play on Wednesday. The news follows years of rumor and speculation dating back to a now infamous Nvidia leak that ended up providing early teases for all sorts of projects fans might have once thought were pure copium. A remake of a 1997 tactics game? In this economy?

Advertisement

This new version will include both the classic RPG and a new enhanced version that includes new graphics and voice acting. Here’s the trailer for this long-rumored remake.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Final Fantasy Tactics, directed by the famed Yasumi Matsuno, follows the story of Ramza Beoulve. He’s the bastard son of a respected general, who becomes a mercenary after his faith in the nobility is shattered in the face of how their petty power grabs lead to ruin for the people they were supposed to be serving. Eventually things go sideways and a tale of war, tragedy, and political intrigue gives way to a mystical showdown with evil demons. It also features a top-notch job system, gripping unit customization, lovely battlefield dioramas, and an amazing soundtrack.

Advertisement

The game was previously revised in a 2007 PlayStation Portable port called Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions that featured some additional end-game elements and a much improved translation. It was the definitive way to play the game, outside of an awful slow-down bug during some battle animations. That version is also available on mobile and PC, but has never been playable on newer consoles.

Advertisement

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Tactics remake comes as several other games have either been remastered in HD or given HD-2D glow-ups, like Star Ocean: Second Story and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Only Final Fantasy VII has gotten the full-blown hyper-realistic 3D remake treatment. While some fans might prefer a sequel or new franchise to the publisher fiddling with its old games, I’m fine with it, especially in Final Fantasy Tactics’ case. One of the best of all time deserves to make a comeback in style.

Advertisement

.

