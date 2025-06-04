Everything We Saw During Sony's Big State Of Play

Today, Sony held its latest State of Play and while it didn’t include some of the bigger games that people were likely hoping for, like a new God of War spin-off, it did include some cool surprises, including what might be the best-looking fighting game I’ve seen in years and a remake of beloved Final Fantasy title.

Here’s the full State of Play if you want to watch it all:

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English]

Lumines Arise

Lumines Arise - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

This fun announcement kicked off the 45-minute show. It is from the devs behind Tetris Effect, and it looks (and sounds) awesome. This one is coming to PS5 and PSVR2 in Fall 2025.

Pragmata delayed again

Pragmata - First Contact Trailer | PS5 Games

Capcom had a new gameplay trailer for its long-awaited space-adventure-action-horror game featuring a young robot girl and a cool astronaut dude fighting robots. The game was set to come out in 2022, got delayed until 2023, and then got delayed again. Now it’s set to arrive in 2026.

Romeo Is A Deadman looks wild

Romeo is a Dead Man - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Zombies attack, nearly kill Romeo, but luckily his grandfather shoves a big sci-fi thing into his head and turns him into a sword-wielding half-dead undead killer. Okay, I’m interested. This one is “maybe” arriving in 2026. No shock that Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture are behind this wild-looking game.

Silent Hill F arrives in September

Silent Hill f - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

I’m very happy that we have entered a new and better era for the Silent Hill franchise after so, so many years of crap and lukewarm slop. This latest entry looks very different than past games, but still seems properly foggy, spooky, and creepy. And that’s all I need in a Silent Hill sequel. Don’t have to wait long for this one as it launches September 25, 2025.

Bloodstained: The Scarlett Engagement is revealed

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Surprise! We are getting a new Bloodstained game. What started back in 2015 as a crowdfunded attempt to make a new Castlevania-inspired 2D action game has expanded into a large franchise of its own. And it’s about to get bigger when this new entry arrives sometime in the future on PS5.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

Wow, it’s wild how much better Digimon games look than Pokémon games. This latest time-traveling RPG set in the universe features some slick visuals and a lot of people screaming about the digital world. As someone living in 2025, I’m fine with the digital world being burned to the ground. Time Stranger is out October 3, 2025.

And a montage of trailers and release dates:

Sony devoted a few minutes to sharing trailers and a few bits of info on these four games, one of which is launching on PS4. Wild.

Baby Steps - Release Date Announcement | PS5 Games

Hirogami - Pre-order Trailer | PS5 Games

Cairn - Release Date and Demo | PS5 Games

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Announcement | PS5 & PS4 Games

Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection looks amazing

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Digital Eclipse, the retro game wizards behind some excellent old-school video game collections, is taking on the Mortal Kombat series in 2025. Legacy Collection will contain a ton of games from the series, including handheld, console, and arcade ports, as well as rollback netcode and documentary content. I’m very excited to see more of this thing.

Sony is making a fight stick

Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer

Not much info beyond that. Here’s Sony’s official description of the device:

Join the fray at home or away with the Project Defiant wireless fight stick*. Take the fight to your opponents with the included sling carry case, and enjoy precise in-game response with ultra-low latency wireless and wired play options, along with a durable, ergonomic design that’s built for battle.

New Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater trailer

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The Ape Escape mode is back and looks bigger than before. But the big news is at the very end, where Konami is teasing what looks like a multiplayer mode. Is Metal Gear Online returning? I hope so.

Nioh 3 is coming in 2026, a demo is out now

Nioh 3 - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Team Ninja is back with Nioh 3. The game will let players swap between a samurai and a ninja on the fly during combat, and looks slick as heck. This one drops in 2026, but you can check out a demo for it today on PS5.

Thief VR spin-off coming to PSVR2 this year

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow - Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games

When I saw this trailer, I thought, “Hey, this looks like a new Thief game.” And I was right. Thief VR Legacy of Shadow arrives in 2025 and is being co-developed by Eidos-Montréal and Vertigo Games.

Tides of Tomorrow looks like a colorful Waterworld game

Tides of Tomorrow - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

I love colorful-looking games, so Tides of Tomorrow instantly caught my eye. The mix of online asynchronous gameplay and having to deal with other people’s decisions in a dying and flooded world sounds interesting. Tides of Tomorrow arrives in February 2026.

Astro Bot is getting even more levels!

Astro Bot - Challenge DLC Trailer | State of Play 2025

One of the best PS5 games ever made, Astro Bot, is getting even more free levels later this month. Five new levels will soon be added to Astro Bot. And Sony is bringing back the fan-favorite Astro Bot PS5 controller that sold out instantly last year.

Sea of Remnants is another colorful pirate game

Sea of Remnants - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Wait a minute, another colorful and fun-looking ocean-based adventure game? That’s strange. But anyway, this third-person pirate game has a cool style and big bosses to fight. and ship gameplay. And mermaids. It arrives on PS5 in 2026.

Sword of the Sea is coming to PS Plus

Sword of the Sea - Launch Date Announcement | PS5 Games

The people behind Abzu and Pathless have a new game coming out, and it looks like you’ll be doing a lot of sick sword surfing. This launches on PS Plus on August 19.

More games coming to PS Plus Classic Catalog

Deus Ex’s PS2 port - Jun 17

Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 - July 15

Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 - Later this Summer

007 First Light reveals its new Bond

“Bond is a bullet without a target. Let’s give him one.” This new trailer looks exciting as heck, but I’m really bummed by how boring the new Bond looks. This is out in 2026. Read more here.

Ghost of Yotei will get its own digital event

Sony is promising a big gamepaly deep dive for Sucker Punch’s upcoming samurai game. Expect to learn more in July.

Arc Systems Works is making a Marvel fighting game

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Announce Trailer

Well, this is a wonderful surprise. Sony, Marvel, and Arc Systems Works (Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, Dragon Ball FighterZ) are teaming up to make a 2.5D Marvel comics tag-team fighting game. And it looks sick as hell. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is coming out in 2026 on PS5 and PC.

Here’s a separate video Sony posted about how the game came about and the work going into it: