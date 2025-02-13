The Best Game Of 2024 Keeps Getting More Free Levels

Sony’s amazing PlayStation 5 platformer, Astro Bot, is getting five new free levels over the coming weeks, making the already content-packed game even bigger and better. Oh, and PS5 Pro owners get a little bonus, too.

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

Released last year exclusively on PS5, Astro Bot was our top game of 2024 and it remains a great reason to own a PS5. The cute platformer contains over 100 “Cameo Bots,” robots based on PlayStation characters, who you save as you complete the game’s fantastic and colorful levels. And despite already adding some free levels to Astro Bot last year, including a Christmas-themed winter wonderland, Sony and developer Team Asobi are adding even more free levels.



Advertisement

On February 13, Team Asobi announced that it was adding five new levels to Astro Bot. The first free level is available now and can be found in a newly added “Vicious Void Galaxy.” The other four levels will be added over the next four weeks, similarly to how the post-launch speed-run levels were handled last year. Here’s the list of new levels and when they drop:

Advertisement

Today: Tick-Tock Shock

Tick-Tock Shock Feb 20: Thrust or Bust

Feb 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6: Hard to Bear

Mar 13: Armored Hardcore

Astro Bot Add-On - Tick-Tock Shock | PS5 Games

To access these new levels, which will each add a fresh Cameo Bot to your collection, you’ll need to have completed the main game.

Advertisement

According to the blog post announcing these new levels, they will be more challenging than the Xmas-themed freebie from December. It sounds like these will be about as difficult as some of the levels found in the later stages of the main game.

Oh, and PS5 Pro owners—all 68 of you—should be excited to know that Astro Bot is getting a patch that will let the game run at its highest possible resolution while maintaining a steady 60FPS. That’s nice, but I was really hope for a 120hz mode. Regardless, I’m just happy to have more Astro Bot to play!

Advertisement

.

