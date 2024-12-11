Astro Bot Gets A New Holiday-Themed Winter Level Tomorrow

Astro Bot, one of the best games released in 2024, is getting a new snowy, holiday-themed level as part of a free update for the PlayStation 5 platformer. The wintery level will include some new bots to collect, and it (sadly) sounds like it might be the last bit of Astro Bot DLC we get.

On December 11, Sony and Team Asobi announced via the Official PlayStation Blog that Astro Bot was set to receive a free level, “Winter Wonder,” as part of a new update arriving on December 12. Team Asobi says you’ll need to have completed the main game to access the holiday-themed level.

The team isn’t revealing much about the upcoming winter level because it want it to “remain a little surprise,” but the studio does say we can expect a “fun-filled” level with “brand-new special bots” to collect, as well as a “good dose” of jingle bells. And no, this isn’t a new speedrun level. This is meant to be something everyone can play.

“This [Astro Bot] winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike,” said Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet. “So, no hair-pulling challenge this time! :) We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too.”

Since its release in September, Astro Bot has received numerous positive reviews and has been named the Game of the Year by many outlets and creators. In October, Team Asobi began adding free speedruning levels to the cute platformer. Those were also well received, and I expect this new winter level will be really good, too. But it also might be the last bit of Astro Bot DLC we get.

At the end of the blog post, Doucet added: “For now, it’s goodbye from Astro and the bots. We’ll see you around.” That sounds like an indication that Team Asobi will be moving on to a new project. Hopefully, it’s as wonderful as Astro Bot.

