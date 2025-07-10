Astro Bot Now Has Over 90 Levels After Getting More Free Ones Today

Astro Bot, one of the best PlayStation 5 games around, is growing a bit bigger. Today, the wonderful platformer is getting five new and totally free levels via an update. And developers Team Asobi are teasing something special if you beat them all.

Released in 2024 exclusively on the PS5, the family-friendly hit was our top game of 2024, and remains a great reason to own a PS5. Astro Bot contains over 100 “Cameo Bots”—robots based on PlayStation characters—whom you save as you complete the game’s fantastic and colorful levels. And despite already adding some free levels to Astro Bot last year, Sony and Team Asobi are adding even more free levels...today!



On July 10, Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet announced on the official PlayStation Blog that the team had cooked up five more levels for Astro Bot. These levels —which include ones titled Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, and High Inflation—will be available later today and can be found in the Vicious Void Galaxy. These new levels were teased last month, but no release date was shared beyond “July.” Shockingly, with this addition, Astro Bot now contains over 90 levels!

Meanwhile, Doucet also confirmed that the fan favorite Astro Bot-themed PS5 controller is returning after it sold out nearly instantly last year. No release date was given, but it will feature a few tiny tweaks from the original.

“Let me take a few seconds to say thank you to all the fans, newcomers and players of all ages for the lovely support we have received,” said Doucet in the blog post. “The last 7 months have been a magical ride for Team Asobi, largely thanks to your positive reactions to the game. So, from the bottom of our hearts, a supercharged thank you!”

Hopefully, the team behind Astro Bot gets a well-earned chance to make more cool games, including maybe an Astro Bot 2. One can dream.

