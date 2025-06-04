OO7 First Light Reveals Our New Digital James Bond

Today, during Sony’s big State of Play, IO Interactive revealed a new trailer for its upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light. The big news out of the trailer is the first official reveal of the game’s new James Bond, which you can see in the image above.

Here’s the full trailer straight from State of Play:

IOI / Sony

And here’s the game’s official description, courtesy of YouTube:

In 007 First Light, follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy. Coming 2026.

Earlier this week, IOI, the studio famously behind the excellent Hitman franchise, finally revealed more about its upcoming Bond game, including its name: First Light. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC in 2026.

According to First Light’s website, which was updated earlier this week, IOI’s game will feature a “wholly original Bond origin story” that will let players “step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.” And in this new trailer, we got a good look at this new Bond. Personally, while the game looks very exciting and fun, I’m disappointed by how bland and boring the new Bond looks. He looks like the guy you start with in a big RPG character creator, the guy you immediately modify to make them look interesting.

It’s been a long wait for this game. IOI first announced this new 007 game nearly five years ago, back in November 2020. Now, we know that nearly six years later, 007: First Light will finally be arriving on consoles and PC. Will Agent 47 make a cameo appearance? I hope so.