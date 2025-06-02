Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Hitman Studio Finally Reveals A Bit More About Its Upcoming James Bond Game

IO Interactive also announced that it will show off some new footage of 007 First Light next week

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image: IOI / MGM / Kotaku

Hitman and Kane & Lynch developers IO Interactive have shared some more information about the studio’s long-awaited James Bond project. On June 2, IOI revealed that its upcoming James Bond game is going to be titled 007 First Light, and if you think that’s because this is a new origin story for the famous British super spy, well, you’d be 100 percent right.

According to First Light’s website, which was updated today alongside the announcement, IOI’s game will feature a “wholly original Bond origin story” that will let players “step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status.”

IOI created a new Twitter account for the upcoming game and shared a new image of what appears to be our first look at the new James Bond’s silhouette. According to a press release, IOI will show off a “world premiere look at 007 First Light, featuring never-before-seen footage” later this week, likely during Summer Game Fest / Not-E3-Week 2025.

We previously learned that First Light was about a young Bond in April, when the game was teased during Nintendo’s Switch 2 direct. We also know that the new Bond won’t be based on any previous actor’s likeness. IOI has indicated that it wants to develop a full trilogy of Bond games.

Speaking to IGN in October, Head of IO Hakan Abrak explained that the game is about “a new Bond.”

“It’s a Bond we built from the ground up for gamers. It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers; a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with,” said Abrak.

IOI first announced this new 007 game nearly five years ago, back in November 2020. Currently, 007 First Light is expected to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2. No release date has been shared by IOI yet.

.