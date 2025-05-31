Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas
Game Tips

The latest and greatest games got you feeling frustrated? We’re here to help.

DiabloElden Ring
ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week May 31, 2025
Image: Blizzard, Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku, Bethesda, Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku, Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Bethesda, FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku, Arrowhead Game Studios, Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku, FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

If you’re stuck on a tricky boss fight or a challenging puzzle, or just want to make the most of your time with a new release, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the tips we found most helpful this week.

The Whirlwind Barbarian Reigns Supreme Once More In Diablo IV Season 8

Official artwork for the Barbarian class in Diablo IV.
Image: Blizzard

Since the game’s launch, and for every season thereafter, I’ve told myself I’d dive in and play a different class. But I don’t. I always play Barbarian. Despite nerfs and buffs and stagnation, it’s a go-to class for many that, now in season eight, continues to excel. In this case, my preference doesn’t affect the choice here. Barbarian is still one of the best classes for Diablo IV in its eighth season, all thanks to a few buffs in the patch notes! - Brandon Morgan Read More

How To Pick The Right Commander Deck For Magic: The Gathering's Final Fantasy Set

Cloud, Terra, Tidus, and Y'shtola are all featured on Magic: The Gathering cards.
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku

Most Final Fantasy fans have probably heard about the upcoming FF-themed set coming to Magic: The Gathering on June 12th. One of the biggest products of the collaboration is a collection of four pre-constructed decks for MTG’s popular “Commander” format. Each deck will focus on a different game in the long-running JRPG series including FFVI, FFVII, FFX and FFX. This guide will help give a quick explanation of what Commander is, and what to expect from each deck to help you pick the right one—assuming you don’t grab all of them, that is. - Simon Estey Read More

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Electric Wyvern Is Harder To Beat In Its New Form, But It Can Be Done

A large wyvern attacks a pair of hunters.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Whether you’re a veteran of the series or are just someone grinding out their first hunts, everyone reaches a point of wanting more batt;es and harder challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds. While the Blossomdance Festival has provided plenty of the former, the latter is being answered with the addition of Arch-Tempered Rey Dau. - Samuel Moreno Read More

The Best Oblivion Remastered Classes For Each Playstyle

A Spriggan enemy in the wild in Oblivion Remastered.
Image: Bethesda

Oblivion Remastered features an impressive 21 Standard Classes, along with the option to craft a Custom Class. The options, rangeing from Combat-oriented to Magic-types to the all-time favorite Stealth-focused archer because, let’s face it, there’s no room for a simple thief when the bow and arrow exist, right? - Brandon Morgan Read More

How To Find And Join Every Guild In Oblivion Remastered

An official screenshot of the player exploring Cyrodiil in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda

You could wander the lands of Cyrodiil aimlessly—and I recommend a playthrough in which you do precisely that—but where’s the fun in a solo adventure mostly filled with wandering? You could become part of something grander, something bigger than you. Join your local guild today! But which one(s)? There are five main guilds or factions in Oblivion Remastered, and you can help shape them to some extent. But first, tracking each one down without getting lost in the world is a little hard…ooh, what’s that dungeon over there?! - Brandon Morgan Read More

Everything You Need To Know To Get Into Magic: The Gathering's Final Fantasy Set

Sephiroth and Cloud face off against one another.
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku

Few game franchises can match the pedigree of Final Fantasy, but one that arguably comes close is the long-running trading card game Magic: the Gathering. Much like FF, Wizards of the Coast’s TCG has been around for decades, bringing in new players regularly and exciting existing ones continualy. - Simon Estey Read More

How To Unlock Revenant, Elden Ring Nightreign's Hidden Necromancer Character

A young woman in a fancy dress stands before a crumbling building.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku

If you like summoning spirits to help you in battle, you’ll probably like Elden Ring Nightreign’s second hidden character, Revenant. It won’t take much to unlock her, but you’ll need to know what to do and when to do it if you want to add this necromancer-style backliner to your list of playable characters. - Billy Givens Read More

Make Your Rifle Your Own With Helldivers 2’s Weapon Customization Suite

Official art of infantry posing in front of an explosion in Helldivers 2.
Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios

I spent about twenty hours playing Helldivers 2 on launch, and then my wife bought the game; we easily put in another sixty. There was one feature I continuously begged for in the beginning, much to my wife’s annoyance since she couldn’t do anything about it. I wanted weapon customization. Not just skins, but attachments. Thankfully, my wish came true. - Brandon Morgan Read More

This C9 10MM Loadout Dominates Black Ops 6 and Warzone's Close-Quarters Game

The inspect animation for the C9 10MM in Black Ops 6
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

The C9 is one of the first submachine guns available to the player in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It’s a stock class until you unlock custom classes after a few levels, and it’s a viable long-term SMG that many still use at high ranks. I do—though it can be a tough gun to master. But with the right attachments, especially the 10MM Auto conversion kit, you can turn this MP5-clone into a fast-firing, highly accurate and mobile powerhouse! Even still, that one guy running the bo staff is going to wreck you. He always does. - Brandon Morgan Read More

How To Defeat...Whatever The Hell Maris Is In Nightreign

The player characters fight against a floating blob.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

Elden Ring Nightreign has plenty of hard boss fights. The Nightlords, which are your final challenges after reaching Day Three, are among the hardest. Thankfully, there are some that are easier than others. - George Yang Read More

