Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week May 31, 2025

Since the game's launch, and for every season thereafter, I've told myself I'd dive in and play a different class. But I don't. I always play Barbarian. Despite nerfs and buffs and stagnation, it's a go-to class for many that, now in season eight, continues to excel. In this case, my preference doesn't affect the choice here. Barbarian is still one of the best classes for Diablo IV in its eighth season, all thanks to a few buffs in the patch notes! - Brandon Morgan
Most Final Fantasy fans have probably heard about the upcoming FF-themed set coming to Magic: The Gathering on June 12th. One of the biggest products of the collaboration is a collection of four pre-constructed decks for MTG's popular "Commander" format. Each deck will focus on a different game in the long-running JRPG series including FFVI, FFVII, FFX and FFX. This guide will help give a quick explanation of what Commander is, and what to expect from each deck to help you pick the right one—assuming you don't grab all of them, that is. - Simon Estey
Whether you're a veteran of the series or are just someone grinding out their first hunts, everyone reaches a point of wanting more batt;es and harder challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds. While the Blossomdance Festival has provided plenty of the former, the latter is being answered with the addition of Arch-Tempered Rey Dau. - Samuel Moreno
Oblivion Remastered features an impressive 21 Standard Classes, along with the option to craft a Custom Class. The options, rangeing from Combat-oriented to Magic-types to the all-time favorite Stealth-focused archer because, let's face it, there's no room for a simple thief when the bow and arrow exist, right? - Brandon Morgan
You could wander the lands of Cyrodiil aimlessly—and I recommend a playthrough in which you do precisely that—but where's the fun in a solo adventure mostly filled with wandering? You could become part of something grander, something bigger than you. Join your local guild today! But which one(s)? There are five main guilds or factions in Oblivion Remastered, and you can help shape them to some extent. But first, tracking each one down without getting lost in the world is a little hard…ooh, what's that dungeon over there?! - Brandon Morgan
Few game franchises can match the pedigree of Final Fantasy, but one that arguably comes close is the long-running trading card game Magic: the Gathering. Much like FF, Wizards of the Coast's TCG has been around for decades, bringing in new players regularly and exciting existing ones continualy. - Simon Estey
If you like summoning spirits to help you in battle, you'll probably like Elden Ring Nightreign's second hidden character, Revenant. It won't take much to unlock her, but you'll need to know what to do and when to do it if you want to add this necromancer-style backliner to your list of playable characters. - Billy Givens
I spent about twenty hours playing Helldivers 2 on launch, and then my wife bought the game; we easily put in another sixty. There was one feature I continuously begged for in the beginning, much to my wife's annoyance since she couldn't do anything about it. I wanted weapon customization. Not just skins, but attachments. Thankfully, my wish came true. - Brandon Morgan
The C9 is one of the first submachine guns available to the player in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It's a stock class until you unlock custom classes after a few levels, and it's a viable long-term SMG that many still use at high ranks. I do—though it can be a tough gun to master. But with the right attachments, especially the 10MM Auto conversion kit, you can turn this MP5-clone into a fast-firing, highly accurate and mobile powerhouse! Even still, that one guy running the bo staff is going to wreck you. He always does. - Brandon Morgan
Elden Ring Nightreign has plenty of hard boss fights. The Nightlords, which are your final challenges after reaching Day Three, are among the hardest. Thankfully, there are some that are easier than others. - George Yang