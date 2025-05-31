Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week May 31, 2025

You could wander the lands of Cyrodiil aimlessly—and I recommend a playthrough in which you do precisely that—but where’s the fun in a solo adventure mostly filled with wandering? You could become part of something grander, something bigger than you. Join your local guild today! But which one(s)? There are five main guilds or factions in Oblivion Remastered, and you can help shape them to some extent. But first, tracking each one down without getting lost in the world is a little hard…ooh, what’s that dungeon over there?! - Brandon Morgan Read More