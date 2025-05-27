Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Try This Out

The Best Oblivion Remastered Classes For Each Playstyle

Struggling to play a class that's outside of your comfort zone? Let's review your options

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Spriggan enemy in the wild in Oblivion Remastered.
Image: Bethesda
Jump To
The best Combat classThe best Magic classThe best Stealth class

Oblivion Remastered features an impressive 21 Standard Classes, along with the option to craft a Custom Class. The options, rangeing from Combat-oriented to Magic-types to the all-time favorite Stealth-focused archer because, let’s face it, there’s no room for a simple thief when the bow and arrow exist, right?

Suggested Reading

Someone's Unboxing A Switch 2 But Claims It Needs A Day-One Patch To Work
How To Pick The Right Commander Deck For Magic The Gathering's Final Fantasy Set
The Whirlwind Barbarian Reigns Supreme Once More In Diablo IV Season 8
Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Someone's Unboxing A Switch 2 But Claims It Needs A Day-One Patch To Work
How To Pick The Right Commander Deck For Magic The Gathering's Final Fantasy Set
The Whirlwind Barbarian Reigns Supreme Once More In Diablo IV Season 8
Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Seeing as you can only pick one class per playthrough, narrowing down the list from more than twenty to just one proves difficult. Here are our recommendations based on each playstyle!

Advertisement

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Forget Oblivion Remastered, Play Daggerfall Unity Instead

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Forget Oblivion Remastered, Play Daggerfall Unity Instead

The best Combat class

The character selection screen for a Knight in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

When it comes to a combat-oriented class, sure, you could wind up playing the typical Warrior—a frontline bruiser designed to wield two-handed weapons and smash goblins to pieces. But if you want a little more nuance, a bit more flavor that melds with the lands of Cyrodiil, nothing compares to the powerful Knight.

The Knight is a Heavy Armor, Blade-oriented class designed with combat in mind first and foremost, but it also works well with Speechcraft for interacting with the denizens of the land, plus a touch of magic to round out the experience.

Advertisement

Specialization

  • Combat

Attributes

  • Strength
  • Personality

Skills

  • Blade
  • Block
  • Blunt
  • Hand-to-Hand
  • Heavy Armor
  • Illusion
  • Speechcraft

The best Magic class

The character selection screen for the Mage in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Come on, did you seriously think we’d choose anything other than the iconic Mage? It’s the perfect all-around spell-slinger in Oblivion Remastered, specializing in all schools of magic from across Cyrodiil. You can summon fireballs and imps, float, turn yourself invisible, and do so while playing as an old, withered character for the full-fledged experience.

The downside to the Mage is its Light Armor, making the class rather squishy in close-quarters combat, which, unfortunately, means the majority of combat in the game. Once you grow in power, though, hoo boy, those enemies better watch out!

Advertisement

Specialization

  • Magic

Attributes

  • Intelligence
  • Willpower

Skills

  • Alchemy
  • Alteration
  • Conjuration
  • Destruction
  • Illusion
  • Mysticism
  • Restoration

The best Stealth class

The character selection screen for the Assassin in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Like the Mage class for the Magic playstyle, certain expectations deserve to be set aside with the Stealth class. For instance, instead of opting for a Thief or Archer, the two most commonly chosen classes for anyone who wants a Stealth build, we’re choosing the Assassin.

Why? Well, it’s a highly versatile class that combines the best of the Stealth playstyle into a singular, powerful solo class marked by its excellence in Light Armor, Acrobatics, Marksman, Security, and Sneak. Whether you choose to delve into dungeons, join the Thieves Guild, or take a shadier route with the Dark Brotherhood, the Assassin delivers.

Advertisement

Specialization

  • Stealth

Attributes

  • Speed
  • Intelligence

Skills

  • Acrobatics
  • Alchemy
  • Blade
  • Light Armor
  • Marksman
  • Security
  • Sneak

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.