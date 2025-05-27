The Best Oblivion Remastered Classes For Each Playstyle

Oblivion Remastered features an impressive 21 Standard Classes, along with the option to craft a Custom Class. The options, rangeing from Combat-oriented to Magic-types to the all-time favorite Stealth-focused archer because, let’s face it, there’s no room for a simple thief when the bow and arrow exist, right?

Seeing as you can only pick one class per playthrough, narrowing down the list from more than twenty to just one proves difficult. Here are our recommendations based on each playstyle!

The best Combat class

When it comes to a combat-oriented class, sure, you could wind up playing the typical Warrior—a frontline bruiser designed to wield two-handed weapons and smash goblins to pieces. But if you want a little more nuance, a bit more flavor that melds with the lands of Cyrodiil, nothing compares to the powerful Knight.

The Knight is a Heavy Armor, Blade-oriented class designed with combat in mind first and foremost, but it also works well with Speechcraft for interacting with the denizens of the land, plus a touch of magic to round out the experience.

Specialization

Combat

Attributes

Strength

Personality

Skills

Blade

Block

Blunt

Hand-to-Hand

Heavy Armor

Illusion

Speechcraft

The best Magic class

Come on, did you seriously think we’d choose anything other than the iconic Mage? It’s the perfect all-around spell-slinger in Oblivion Remastered, specializing in all schools of magic from across Cyrodiil. You can summon fireballs and imps, float, turn yourself invisible, and do so while playing as an old, withered character for the full-fledged experience.

The downside to the Mage is its Light Armor, making the class rather squishy in close-quarters combat, which, unfortunately, means the majority of combat in the game. Once you grow in power, though, hoo boy, those enemies better watch out!

Specialization

Magic

Attributes

Intelligence

Willpower

Skills

Alchemy

Alteration

Conjuration

Destruction

Illusion

Mysticism

Restoration

The best Stealth class

Like the Mage class for the Magic playstyle, certain expectations deserve to be set aside with the Stealth class. For instance, instead of opting for a Thief or Archer, the two most commonly chosen classes for anyone who wants a Stealth build, we’re choosing the Assassin.

Why? Well, it’s a highly versatile class that combines the best of the Stealth playstyle into a singular, powerful solo class marked by its excellence in Light Armor, Acrobatics, Marksman, Security, and Sneak. Whether you choose to delve into dungeons, join the Thieves Guild, or take a shadier route with the Dark Brotherhood, the Assassin delivers.

Specialization

Stealth

Attributes

Speed

Intelligence

Skills

Acrobatics

Alchemy

Blade

Light Armor

Marksman

Security

Sneak

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.