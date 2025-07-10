Quick, Exploit The Hell Out Of This Item Duplication Glitch In Oblivion Remastered Before It Gets Patched

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered has been a huge hit since its release back in April, and fans are still having fun with it. But it’s not just the game’s large world or buffet of endless side quests. No, sometimes screwing with the game and exploiting glitches is all you need to keep coming back. This is the case with a duplication exploit found shortly after the game launched. With it, you can duplicate most items, including gold and even lockpicks..

Almost three months since release, the duplication glitch still works. It’s an easy process. Here’s how to hack the Cyrodiil Matrix.

For this method to work, you’ll need to find an empty box, barrel, container, or treasure chest. Anything that can be opened. There are a few bins at the Imperial City Market District that have a few items like bread and grapes you can grab to empty out.

Once the container is empty, press R3/RS on your controller, or the F key on PC to bring up the Search menu. This will show two menus, one for the container and one for your own inventory.

Place the item you want to duplicate in the empty container by itself that’s on the right side of your screen. On the left side of your screen that shows your inventory, place your cursor on or highlight any item that you have more than a quantity of one. The amount that your desired item is duplicated in the empty container depends on the quantity of the item you have highlighted in your inventory.

For example, I put one Lesser Soul Gem in the empty bin, as it’s the item that I want to duplicate. In my inventory, I have my Sapphire highlighted. I have six of them, as noted at the bottom left of the Sapphire’s icon. This means that after I finish the duplication trick, I will gain six Lesser Soul Gems.

To perform the glitch, press RB+A on Xbox, R1+X on PlayStation, or drag the item from your inventory to the empty container on PC, while keeping your cursor on the highlighted item (the Sapphire in the above example).

A prompt will pop up asking “How many?” The max amount should be the number that’s highlighted for the item. In this case, it’s six, as that’s how many Sapphires I had.

Now press the confirm button twice really fast. On Xbox, it’s the A button, X on PS5, and the enter Key on PC.

And that’s it! The duplication process is complete. As you can see, I now have six Lesser Soul Gems. You can keep repeating this duplication process as many times as you want. However, be careful as duplicating too many items at once can cause your game to freeze. I duplicated a bunch of lock pics and now have 111,500 of them. But the game now freezes whenever I try to duplicate any more. You’ll want to plant some precious saves before and after the glitch just to have something to safely fall back on if something breaks.

This method is a great way to quickly duplicate any high value items like jewelry and Welkynd Stones to sell for a quick buck. Or you can even duplicate the gold directly itself. However, since you can’t directly put gold into an empty container, you’ll need to find a chest that already contains gold in the first place.

A good candidate for this is the Arena Lockbox in the Imperial City Arena. Follow the method to duplicate the gold inside the chest. However, this process can only be done once since you’ll be taking out the gold from the chest and you’ll be unable to place it back in.

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered is now available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.