This C9 10MM Loadout Dominates Black Ops 6 and Warzone's Close-Quarters Game

The C9 is one of the first submachine guns available to the player in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It’s a stock class until you unlock custom classes after a few levels, and it’s a viable long-term SMG that many still use at high ranks. I do—though it can be a tough gun to master. But with the right attachments, especially the 10MM Auto conversion kit, you can turn this MP5-clone into a fast-firing, highly accurate and mobile powerhouse! Even still, that one guy running the bo staff is going to wreck you. He always does.

Best attachment choices for the C9

The stock C9 already features modest stats across the board, with its Firepower lacking the most. With the chosen attachments selected here, I increased Firepower significantly, making this compact submachine gun highly effective at putting down foes. But along the way, the chosen attachments also boosted Accuracy and Handling significantly, while touching upon Mobility slightly, especially thanks to the Infiltrator Stock.

Optic : Remuda Mini Reflex

: Remuda Mini Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Marksman Foregrip

: Marksman Foregrip Magazine : 10MM Auto 30-Round Mags

: 10MM Auto 30-Round Mags Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Infiltrator Stock

: Infiltrator Stock Laser : N/A

: N/A Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

As always, you can swap out the Optic to one that suits your preference, though I recommend sticking with a red dot sight for its small profile and adequate sight picture. The Stock is also one attachment that you may prefer to swap out, investing in something that offers additional Handling or Accuracy.

Best perks to combine with the C9

Perhaps the most controversial choice within the equipment and perk loadout section is C4. It’s a personal choice, though. It helps me lock down a corridor, saving myself in a clutch move if I run out of ammunition. It’s also highly useful for tossing through a window or door, detonating, and then rushing in to sweep up. You may wish to try something different to suit your playstyle.

As for the other perks, Dexterity reduces weapon sway while moving around the map, Assassin keeps us in the know when an enemy is on a killstreak, and enhances Tac Spring, allowing us to move faster and farther than before, almost like a superhero or John McClane.

Tactical : Concussion

: Concussion Lethal : C4

: C4 Field Upgrade : Spring Mine

: Spring Mine Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.