Hello! This week we run around the dark woods, talk about K.K. Slider, destroy a perfectly good pool, run a TV network, fix a six-year-old typo and argue over what to call a button on a controller.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!
A fantastic review about a game that honestly I still can’t believe actually exists. It’s 2019 and Blair Witch is still a thing. Wild.
In 2021 all games will be built in Minecraft, Mario Maker 2 and Roblox.
This reminds me of something I do. I’ll look up older posts I’ve written and occasionally find small typos. Years later, I’ll fix them. Shh...don’t tell anyone.
Yeah, but can he play Wonderwall?
Until we get a true Alan Wake sequel, I guess this is the next best thing.
Tweets!
One time I heard a kid at a Gamestop demo kiosk refer to the circle button as the zero button and I nearly fainted from confusion.
I had a friend who bought a samurai sword once and I decided to cut a small branch with it. I swung hard and the sword hit the branch, got stuck and bent a bit. My friend wasn’t happy.
Darth Maul would approve.
Trailers and Videos You May Have Missed
I’m happy to see Red Dead Online finally getting more things to do beyond PVP and the same missions.
I played a ton of this game at launch and then stopped playing it. Maybe this will bring me back?
The end of this trailer just turns into Smash Bros, with Terminator, Gears, WWE and Halo characters popping up.
This looks wonderful. Give me more games where I operate TV control rooms, please.