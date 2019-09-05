Popular Twitch streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney seemingly used a racial slur while streaming Minecraft earlier this week. Twitch has yet to take action, but if it does, this will be Tfue’s third violation of Twitch’s policies, which is grounds for being permanently banned from the service.



As reported by The Verge, the Minecraft clip isn’t listed among Tfue’s recent videos on Twitch, but captures by Twitter users and on reddit mirrors show Tfue speaking in a strange accent, saying “Y’all motherfuckers killed that nigga. Y’all can suck my pee-pee, man.” The slur doesn’t appear to be directed at an individual, but it’s still in violation of Twitch’s community guidelines, which prohibit “hateful conduct...that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race, ethnicity” and other characteristics. A Twitch spokesperson told Kotaku, “Out of a concern for privacy, Twitch does not comment on any specific streamers.” Tfue did not respond by the time of publication.



Tfue has run afoul of Twitch’s guidelines several times in the past. In May 2018, he was temporarily banned for calling another player a “coon” during a Fortnite game, which he later said was not meant to be racist. In August 2018, he was temporarily banned again for unspecified reasons. If Twitch takes action on Tfue’s latest violation of their guidelines, it would be the streamer’s third infraction.



On a help page about account suspensions, Twitch lays out a three-strike policy—after two violations, “the next violation will result in an indefinite suspension.” If Tfue’s account is suspended over this incident, it should spell the end of his time on the platform. Tfue is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch following Ninja’s move to Mixer, but the rules apply—or should apply—to everyone. We’ll see what Twitch does.

