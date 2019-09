You’ve been asking for it since 2016, and now you’re getting it. Nintendo just announced that a range of Super Nintendo titles will be made available for Nintendo Switch Online.



The first lineup of games includes:

Rewind function will be available at launch, and there’ll also be online multiplayer.



Oh, and like with the NES, Nintendo will also be selling a retro SNES controller that will connect wirelessly to the Switch.

Advertisement

The service launches tomorrow, September 5.