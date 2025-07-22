Borderlands 4 Launches On Switch 2 Just A Few Weeks After Other Consoles

Borderlands 4, the next big entry in Gearbox’s popular sci-fi looter shooter franchise, is coming to Switch 2 on October 3. That’s just a few weeks after it arrives on other platforms. Borderlands 4 launches on PS5, Xbox, and PC on September 12, so Switch 2 owners won’t have too long of an additional wait for the open-world shooter.



GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry

GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry CC Share Subtitles Off

English GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry

We’ve known for some time now that the Switch 2 port of Borderlands 4 wouldn’t launch alongside the versions for other consoles and PC. And as we got closer to the September launch date without an update, some fans were concerned that the Switch 2 port might come many months later, perhaps not landing until 2026. That’s not the case, however, as confirmed by Gearbox CEO and founder Randy Pitchford.

Advertisement

On July 22, Pitchford announced in a short video on social media that Borderlands 4 would be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3. In the video, Pitchford addresses the fears online that the lack of news about the Switch 2 port was a bad sign and then announces the early October date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We do have a date now,” said Pitchford. “We have a date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4. You guys, that date...that date is October 3. October 3, you guys!”

The gap between the Xbox, PS5, and PC versions of Borderlands 4 and the Switch 2 port is just 21 days. Three weeks isn’t much of a wait, and it’s likely a testament to how much more powerful the Switch 2 is compared to the OG Switch that Gearbox has been able to get the game running on the hardware relatively quickly. In the past, AAA video game ports would sometimes take months or years to arrive on the older Switch and required lots of cuts to make everything work. With Switch 2, however, it seems like newer games will arrive on the platform with fewer compromises and delays.

Advertisement

.

