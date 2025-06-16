Borderlands 4 Reveals $70 Price Tag, Proving All The Drama Was For Nothing

After weeks of online discourse, drama, apologies, and bad posts, the price tag for the next major Borderlands game has finally been revealed by publisher 2K Games. Turns out, Borderlands 4 won’t cost $80 after all. Instead, the looter shooter sequel is launching with a $70 label.

Firefight’s Back In Halo! What Is Firefight? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Firefight’s Back In Halo! What Is Firefight?

On June 16, pre-orders went live for Borderlands 4. The massive-looking RPG FPS, which was announced last year, is set to arrive on consoles and PC on September 12, nearly two weeks earlier than originally planned. The standard edition of the game will cost $70, as confirmed by 2K in a press release. But because this is a modern video game released by a large publisher, there are two more versions available as well. The $100 Deluxe Edition comes with extra cosmetic goodies and post-launch DLC. And the $120 Super Deluxe Edition includes all of what’s in the Deluxe Edition as well as access to future Story Packs that will include new playable vault hunters.

Advertisement

Last month, the price of Borderlands 4 became a hot topic because of Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. On May 9, after Nintendo and Xbox had announced $80 video games like Mario Kart World, Pitchford told fans at PAX East that a price was going to be announced soon. He also claimed to have no idea what the price would be, but assured people that the game would be worth it.

Advertisement

Then, on May 20, Pitchford really stepped in it. When a fan asked him on social media about a possible $80 price tag on Borderlands 4, he infamously replied: “If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen.” This went over poorly with the internet. A few days later he said he didn’t mean to sound like an asshole. A week later, he posted a 573-word tweet apologizing and explaining that he just meant that Borderlands 4 would be fine even with the higher price tag, and that he didn’t intend to set off a firestorm of controversy and discourse.

Advertisement

That brings us to today, where 2K has finally confirmed that Borderlands 4 is only $70. After all that hoopla and online drama, it turns out the game is going to cost what nearly every other AAA video game in 2025 costs: $70, plus tax. Was any of that worth it in the end? Not really. But hey, at least Borderlands 4 isn’t going to hold the game hostage and force you to pay a ransom fee to play a few days early. That’s nice!

Borderlands 4 launches (for everyone, at the same time) September 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

Advertisement

.