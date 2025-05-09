Not Even Gearbox's Boss Knows What Borderlands 4's Price Will Be

Borderlands 4 is now just a few months away, and if it’s anything like the previous games in the looter shooter series it will be one of the top-selling blockbusters of 2025. But how much will it cost? Will publisher 2K try to undercut the competition or match it as some new releases creep up to $80 this year? Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford says even he doesn’t know.

“We’re going to have a price set soon,” he told fans at a Borderlands 4 PAX East panel on Friday, GamesSpot reports. “It might be the new price that Nintendo and Microsoft have led with. It might be that we stay back. It’s going to be the people at the publishing house that decide that. We’ll know soon. I think it’s going to be fine, whatever the [price is]. It’s worth it.”

Pitchford added that the upcoming sequel, which features new vault hunters, big open maps with no loading screens, and the ability for guns to drop with parts mixed-and-matched from different in-universe manufacturers, had “more than twice” the budget of Borderlands 3, which was released back in 2019 for the last generation of consoles.

Borderlands 4 is coming at an unusual time for game pricing. We usually only see hikes when jumping from one console cycle to another. This time around, however, we’re seeing pressure from ballooning development budgets and trade wars bump up pricing for the most premium releases. Mario Kart World is $80, and Microsoft has hinted that the next Call of Duty will be as well.

Meanwhile, some of the top-rated games of 2025, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, are only $50. That’s the case with Mafia: The Old Country as well, another 2K-published “premium game” that’s being positioned by the company as a more focused, cinematic release. It will “provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis,” 2K announced this week.

It seems unlikely that Borderlands 4 will drop that low, though it could surprise everyone by sticking to its predecessor’s last-gen price point of $60. An $80 price point seems more likely, though Pitchford said that while he wants his team to get paid and to be able to reinvest that money into future projects, he also wants as many people as possible to be able to pick up and play the game. And I’m sure that regardless of the base price, there will be a $100 or even $120 deluxe edition for the day-one super fans out there.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I don’t know,” Pitchford told the audience at PAX East. “That is the truth.” It’s hard to see from the Twitch stream whether his nose started growing after he said that.

