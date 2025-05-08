Mafia 4 Launching In August, Will Cost Only $50

Mafia: The Old Country, the next entry in the Mafia franchise, is officially arriving on consoles and PC this August. And interestingly, despite nearly every publisher charging more for new games, the Mafia prequel will only cost $50 across all platforms.

We first reported on Mafia: The Old Country back in 2022. It was officially revealed in 2024 at the Game Awards. And now it’s set to launch on August 8 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. As we reported back in 2022, The Old Country is a prequel set in the 1900s and shows the origins of the mafia in Italy during that time. Here’s the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming game:

IGN / 2K

Hangar 13 is developing this new Mafia game. The studio previously developed Mafia 3 in 2016 and a remake of the original Mafia in 2020. Unlike older entries in the series, this upcoming prequel isn’t being described by the developers as an open-world game or even partially open-world. Instead, it’s a linear adventure.

Here’s how Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes described Mafia: The Old Country in a press release from 2K:

Mafia: The Old Country is a focused, linear experience that combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on the familiar Mafia gameplay. That focus allows us to deliver a story that’s gritty, grounded, brutal and emotional. Embracing early 1900s era Sicily, this is a mafia origin story that follows our protagonist, Enzo Favara, as he takes the oath and works his way up Don Torrisi’s crime family.

Personally, that sounds fine to me. The worst part of Mafia 3, a game I mostly like, was the open-world checklist nonsense that felt like it was added simply because, well, this is an open-world game. Of course we need 40 things to collect and 200 places to attack and control. I think stripping that all away to focus on a linear action-adventure game that tells a focused story is a smart move. Why compete with every other open-world game when you can do your own thing?

This lack of a giant open-world sandbox and no announced multiplayer might help explain the second most surprising part of this Mafia: The Old Country announcement. (The most surprising is the ability to ride horses in a Mafia game!) Mafia: The Old Country will only cost $50 when it launches in August. So uh, that’s wild, huh? It’s especially nice to see after the last few months have seen both Nintendo and Microsoft announce that $80 games are now a thing.

Of course there will be a special edition that costs $60 and comes with some digital gubbins, but even that is cheaper than the standard edition of most big games in 2025. Though this is the mafia we are dealing with. Perhaps a deal this good might have some strings attached...

