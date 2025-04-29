Borderlands 4 Is Launching 11 Days Earlier Than Planned

Borderlands 4, Gearbox’s sci-fi open-world looter shooter, was set to launch on September 23. But the FPS sequel is now launching two weeks ahead of schedule, as accidentally leaked by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford.

On April 29, Pitchford shared a video on social media about Borderlands 4. He started the video off hinting that he had some bad news to share about the upcoming shooter, before pivoting and confirming that development on the game was going great. As a result, Pitchford announced in the cellphone video that instead of Borderlands 4 coming out near the end of September, it was now launching on September 12, 11 days earlier than first announced.

Pitchford then promptly deleted the video off Twitter, and followed it up with a tweet implying that he shouldn’t have posted that announcement until later in the day. “Oops - time zones… Reposting momentarily :) .”

“The team has been working very hard and everything is going great actually,” said Pitchford in the video. “In fact, everything is kinda going the best-case-scenario. The game is awesome. The team is cooking. And so, the launch date for Borderlands 4 is changing. We’re moving it forward....Holy, holy, what?! This never happens, you guys, this never happens.”

Developing story...