Borderlands 4 Finally Gets A Release Date And It's Before GTA 6

The fall release calendar for 2025 is finally beginning to take shape. Borderlands 4 is the first into the breach with a launch planned for September 23. With Grand Theft Auto 6 also planned for a fall release, the window is rapidly closing for the year’s other major blockbusters to find a spot.

The Borderlands 4 release date was announced by Gearbox Entertainment head Randy Pitchford in Wednesday’s PlayStation State of Play alongside a trailer showing off more of the game’s combat, including a bunch of dual-wielding loadouts and powers. We still don’t know much about the sci-fi sequel’s story or new mechanics and quality-of-life features, but it continues to look like it’s very much offering the tried-and-true looter shooter formula that fans always show up for.

The lack of new details is probably because Borderlands 4 is getting its own dedicated State of Play showcase later in the year. Until then, fans can mull over the meaning of the previously revealed Timekeeper boss and how past Borderlands games, including the Pre-Sequel, will feed into the latest entry on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

I’m not being dramatic when I say that Borderlands is the only game with a firm fall 2025 release date so far. Other studios and publishers have seemingly been playing a waiting game around precisely when GTA 6's release date, which is currently slated for sometime between the end of September and the end of December, will get announced. There’s been no new news about the game since its late 2023 trailer, but parent company Take-Two has been adamant that the game isn’t getting delayed.

Now that we know Borderlands 4's release date, it seems like a good bet that GTA 6 will hit sometime in mid-to-late October. Good luck to everything else coming out that month.

